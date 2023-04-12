Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Keira Bevan and Alisha Butchers helped Wales reach the quarter-finals of the 2021 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand last year

Wales internationals Keira Bevan and Alisha Butchers have signed new contracts with Women's Premier 15s side Bristol Bears.

Scrum-half Bevan, 25, won her 50th cap against Scotland in the second round of this year's Six Nations.

Back row Butchers was part of Wales' 2021 World Cup squad but has missed all of the domestic campaign with a knee injury she sustained in New Zealand.

The 25-year-old has featured 30 times for the Bears since joining in 2020.

"Keira has become one of the leading scrum-halves in the world in the last year and she seems to be getting better in every game she plays," Bears Women head coach Dave Ward said.

"Alisha was our player of the season last season, playing a pivotal role in the club finishing third in the league. We are sure that she will return stronger than ever from her injury."

The club have not disclosed the length of the pair's new deals.