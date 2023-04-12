Close menu

World Rugby considering card reviews for World Cup depending on trials

By Sarah RendellBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments63

Yellow card
A yellow card in rugby sees a player go off the pitch for 10 minutes

Card reviews are being considered by World Rugby for the World Cup in France this autumn but their use will be dependent on the outcome of trials.

The change, referred to as an orange card, is intended to stop players being wrongly shown a red card as England's Freddie Steward was in the Six Nations.

A similar review process is being trialled in Super Rugby this season.

World Rugby is likely to trial it elsewhere before the World Cup, such as at the U20 World Championship.

The card-review process would only be used in-game when a foul play call is not clear from initial replays.

In that situation, instead of showing a straight red, a referee would have the option to show a yellow card that gives a second television match official (TMO) a chance to have a detailed look at the incident with all angles available.

With the player in the sin-bin for 10 minutes the TMO would decide if the foul play warrants being upgraded to a red card, in which case the player would not return to the pitch.

If the TMO believes it is a yellow card only, then the player would return to the match after the usual 10 minutes in the sin-bin.

The change would not take away referees' ability to red card a player. A clear on-field red would remain as such.

A World Rugby spokesman said: "World Rugby is always open to exploring any innovation that has the ability to assist match officials, reduce stoppage time and enhance the flow of the game in line with the key outcomes of the recent Shape of the Game conferences.

"We continue to monitor the TMO bunker operational in Super Rugby and evaluate its potential to be extended to international rugby subject to a full review of its use and feedback of all elite rugby stakeholders."

A TMO bunker would be a place away from the stadium where two or three television match officials would be, similar to VAR officials in football.

England's women's head coach Simon Middleton has backed the law change, saying: "I'd welcome it. Anything that lends itself to getting the right decision.

"We've seen it first-hand the impact of losing a player. I think it's a really positive and progressive step."

Comments

Join the conversation

63 comments

  • Comment posted by peter ashton, today at 17:42

    If the decision is to give a 'red' card directly surely the infringement is very clear and obvious. The referee should be capable of picking this up without recourse to TMO. I can see the 'orange' becoming the norm with Referees not wanting to back their decision with actions, but rather passing the book to the TMO!

  • Comment posted by roger, today at 17:41

    What a totally redundant suggestion. The administrators of the game are taking the sport in the wrong direction.

  • Comment posted by Bill A, today at 17:40

    Red cards punish the offending player but also the fans, who often see a one-sided game, and the rest of the team, who usually have nothing to do with the offense. Why not replace the traditional sending off with a forced substitution + a subsequent ban, the length of which could be determined by a panel to fit the severity of the offense?

  • Comment posted by King Of The Kop, today at 17:39

    No amount of cards will make Rugby Union less boring. That will always be the sports biggest problem.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:41

      SD replied:
      Ah, I suspect by your username you are a football supporter.

      And you have the audacity to say rugby union is boring?

  • Comment posted by magpie105, today at 17:39

    Positive step. May also take some pressure off referees and move away from influence of slow motion replays in the stadium. At least TMO has more time to assess without disrupting the game

    • Reply posted by overthehill, today at 17:42

      overthehill replied:
      If a ref cant handle the pressure.....

  • Comment posted by Leave It Gripper, today at 17:35

    Rugby is becoming a snooze fest. 5 minute scrums, decision by committee, prescriptive patterns of play with masses of box kicking (yawn) and ridiculous red cards.

  • Comment posted by Brian47, today at 17:34

    Sounds like the problem lies with the officials not understanding their own rules. Where a player does not have control of the ball, and is going down to retrieve it, combined with an opponent left with a split second to change direction, are not mitigating factors, then that looks like official incompetence! The ref and TMO should be stood down and given a further go at understanding the rules!

  • Comment posted by jevg, today at 17:33

    Orange card and bring on a replacement after 10 min seems sensible. Dangerous player off the pitch and the game is not ruined

    • Reply posted by Mindrago, today at 17:42

      Mindrago replied:
      Nope, the whole point of a red is not only to get the player off but penalise the team as well.

      Not penalising the team leaves it open to so much abuse. Like flattening someone you don't like but the team can shrug it off as they get another player on regardless.

  • Comment posted by taffy52, today at 17:33

    Wont stop the unfair & biased refs/tmo’s who cant stand Eng from demonstrating just how anti Eng they are.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:32

    I think this is a good step forward and worth trying. Cases like Steward ridiculous red and Mercers show something needs to be done.

    Refs still able to give straight red for obvious foul play etc but this gives chance for play to resum faster and hopefully correct decision made.

    Well as long as Peyper and Jonker not involved....

  • Comment posted by overthehill, today at 17:31

    Do away with TMOs altogether, three officials on field thats enough. It was good enough for decades good enough now. Ref needs to be strong enough to make a decision how he/she sees it. Yes, may be mistakes, but lived with it in the past so....

    • Reply posted by Mortons9, today at 17:34

      Mortons9 replied:
      Utter nonsense!

  • Comment posted by Neil B, today at 17:30

    Whilst there has been a lot of debate about it, Steward's red card shouldn't have been rescinded. His defense was that he was moving out of the way. Why would a defending player move to get out of the way of an attacking player with the ball? He moved to block, not to tackle.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 17:23

    It could help England's thug rugby approach.

    • Reply posted by overthehill, today at 17:35

      overthehill replied:
      Behave!

  • Comment posted by Dad of Mad twins, today at 17:19

    Here's an idea get a couple of ex-pros in the TMO box, one front row to advise refs on scrums which in real time which seems to be best guesses most of the time. Another to help discuss what is foul play, poor technique or simply a rugby incident and add a level of common sense to proceedings.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 17:23

      Justfacts replied:
      Wouldn't they be biased?

  • Comment posted by fcaat3rz, today at 17:15

    This going to get super confusing as there is already dialgue between ref and tmo before a red is shown (Jako's red for Freddie steward) 'Are we all in agreement its a red card" - so now the tmo can change its mind in those 10 minutes?

  • Comment posted by Bigbaddog, today at 17:15

    Wales will still struggle to beat Portugal even if Portugal have 15 players for the whole 80 minutes- I can't see it working in their favour.

    • Reply posted by Ilovepuffins, today at 17:28

      Ilovepuffins replied:
      Why are you obsessed with Wales? What a sad little troll

  • Comment posted by john, today at 17:14

    Stewart red card was not wrong.

    • Reply posted by socks appeal, today at 17:18

      socks appeal replied:
      Possibly not but stewards was (according to world rugby anyway)

  • Comment posted by yazbod, today at 17:12

    an alternative - turn the ref microphones off after the initial incident has been raised. Allows the refs, assistants and tmo to discuss the incident with no fear of grief from the public. Then, once sanction has been agreed, microphone back on, NFL style, and explanation given the stadium, tv and of course players.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 17:08

    A bunker manned by dedicated pro refs, similar to the nfl, with ALL angles on a live feed will help. Orange card is a positive development.

    Get this done before the World Cup otherwise we will all feel the force of French tv directors ‘personality’…!!!

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 17:38

      Steve replied:
      Glad I'm not the only one who noticed it. Conveniently any French decision is replayed 25 times, whereas ones against them are not replayed once.

  • Comment posted by yazbod, today at 17:07

    TMO should be there to assist the referee, not to make final decisions. This is only going to address a small fraction of the issues around red/yellow cards which is that professional rugby players have no idea these days how to actually tackle. For years now, they've essentially been taught american football impact technique rather than proper rugby tackle technique and that's what needs solving

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport