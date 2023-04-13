Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Gilroy, who is yet to sign a new deal with Ulster, replaces the unavailable Robert Baloucoune in the line-up

United Rugby Championship - Ulster v Dragons Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 14 April Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Listen to live commentary on the BBC Sport website

Ulster scrum-half John Cooney and wing Craig Gilroy return to the starting line-up for Friday's United Rugby Championship match against Dragons.

Cooney and Gilroy, the latter of whom has not yet signed a new deal with Ulster, are two of six changes made by head coach Dan McFarland.

Dragons also make six changes, including Angus O'Brien's return.

Fly-half O'Brien missed the European Challenge Cup defeat by Glasgow because of the birth of his second child.

Fit-again wing Ashton Hewitt also returns while a new-look front row groups Rhodri Jones, Elliot Dee and Leon Brown together in the pack.

Second row Matthew Screech returns from suspension with George Nott moving into the back row.

Cooney, Ulster's leading points scorer this season, replaces Nathan Doak at scrum-half while Gilroy replaces Robert Baloucoune, who is unavailable for selection.

Eric O'Sullivan starts at loosehead prop with Tom Stewart, who scored a hat-trick of tries in Ulster's URC win over the Bulls in March, restored at hooker.

Sam Carter and Marcus Rea are also recalled with Kieran Treadwell and Nick Timoney dropping to the bench.

Ulster sit third in the table, a position which will guarantee them a home quarter-final, but must overhaul the second-placed Stormers if they are to host a potential semi-final in Belfast.

The Dragons, who have won only three of their 16 matchers, sit 15th in the table.

Ulster: M Lowry, C Gilroy, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale, B Burns, J Cooney; E O'Sullivan, T Stewart, T O'Toole, A O'Connor (capt), S Carter, D McCann, M Rea, D Vermeulen.

Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, J Toomaga Allen, K Treadwell, N Timoney, N Doak, S Moore, E McIlroy.

Dragons: J Williams, R Dyer, J Rosser, M Clark, A Hewitt, A O'Brien, R Williams (capt); R Jones, E Dee, L Brown, B Carter, M Screech, G Nott, T Basham, A Wainwright

Replacements: B Coghlan, J Reynolds, L Fairbrother, S Lonsdale, G Young, L Jones, W Reed, A Owen