Emma Sing will be England's starting goal-kicker on Saturday

TikTok Women's Six Nations: Wales v England Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 15 April Kick-off: 14:15 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Two, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

England head coach Simon Middleton has suggested goal-kicking rules in women's rugby should change because of the "natural discrepancy between male and female athletes".

The Red Roses converted eight of the 22 tries they scored in the first two rounds of the Women's Six Nations.

In the women's tournament, 46% of tries have been converted, compared with 68% after two rounds of the men's event.

Middleton called it "an unfair game for female kickers".

In rugby union, a conversion kick must be taken in line with where the try-scorer grounded the ball behind the tryline.

Middleton, who will step down as England head coach after the Six Nations, believed players in women's rugby should not have to take conversions from the touchline.

He suggested if a try is scored within 5m of the touchline in women's rugby, the kicker should have the option to take the kick from 10m inside the touchline to reduce the distance to the posts.

"I just think it is a bit of an unfair game because it is so power related," said Middleton.

"You want to be rewarded for good skill and I don't think they get rewarded because of physical constraints that come with what we know is a natural discrepancy between male and female athletes.

"I would hazard a guess that if you gave that option to most kickers in the female game they would bring it in 10m.

"The closer the games get, the more vital those kicks are going to be. We should be throwing things in there if we think it can improve the game."

'Players not rewarded for practice'

Middleton cited the example of fly-half Holly Aitchison, who was England's starting goal-kicker in their round-two victory against Italy.

"Holly struck the ball beautifully last week and dropped about five under the crossbar," he added. "That's real tough."

Full-back Emma Sing, who will make her first England start on Saturday, has shown more promise from the tee and Middleton said watching the 22-year-old "smash the ball over" from the touchline against Italy was "something to behold".

He added: "There are so few players who can do that in the women's game, whereas every club in the [men's] Premiership and every international [side] in the men's game have got one or two players who can do that.

"It is a skill that the players practise really hard and apply themselves to. It is not just reward for just practice."

England captain Marlie Packer said rules "could be tweaked", but added: "We could score tries a bit closer to the posts.

"If it was to change, it would help because of the power difference between a male and female. I don't think anything is going to change overnight."