Chris Ashton: Leicester Tigers' former England international to retire from rugby

Chris Ashton
Chris Ashton has scored a record 98 Premiership tries

The Premiership's record try-scorer and former England back Chris Ashton is to retire at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old switched codes from rugby league side Wigan in 2007 and has represented his country in both.

He was capped 44 times in union, with 20 tries, and won the Premiership three times and Champions Cup twice.

Ashton joined Leicester from Worcester in 2022, having previously had spells at Sale Sharks, Harlequins, Toulon, Saracens and Northampton Saints.

"This game has opened the world to me, taken me to places I never thought I would have been or experienced, and I am so grateful for that," he told the Tigers' website. external-link

"Playing for Wigan Warriors was my dream growing up, that was all I wanted to do, and I know rugby league would have given me so much too.

"But it is amazing to look back and see what I have been able to do because of both codes and the groups and places I have been a part of in my career.

"I am honoured to have done what I have done, for the clubs I have played for and to represent my country in two codes."

Ashton, who had five-year spells at Northampton and Saracens, has made 25 appearances for defending Premiership champions Leicester since his move to Welford Road.

In April 2022 his hat-trick against Bristol took him to 95 tries and past Tom Varndell as the outright record try-scorer.

"I have just felt, this season, that my body is not able to do what I want it do anymore," he added.

"If I am not able to keep the standards that I expect of myself, then it is the right time for me to retire.

"It is the right time for me. I know that, and I am happy in making this decision at this time."

Comments

Join the conversation

22 comments

  • Comment posted by cs, today at 13:08

    Also not to be forgotten ,his amazing try scoring record in France where he spent a year after leaving Saracens

  • Comment posted by viduka, today at 13:06

    World class player on his day, the Ashton & Foden combination was a joy to watch. Was never that keen on the swan dive though!

  • Comment posted by blues1959, today at 13:02

    Chin of stone!! Ask Tuilagi!!

  • Comment posted by William Munny, today at 13:00

  • Comment posted by welshfaninexile, today at 12:53

    One hell of a finisher, unfortunately having listened to him on podcasts he isn't the sharpest knife in the draw and doesn't always think things through before saying them. Maybe that is why he has had so many clubs and a relatively short England career.

    • Reply posted by Mikey x, today at 13:07

      Mikey x replied:
      I sense you are a tad jealous that someone you believe is not bright enough, has probably played to a better standard than you, has more money than you and achieved more than a keyboard warrior like you ever will.

  • Comment posted by Tuppy64, today at 12:51

    Lucky to only get one red in four games whilst playing for Worcester Warriors. I got the impression he wasn't very nice and left 'by mutual consent'. Shame a good player, but maybe why he didn't get called to wear the red rose often?

    • Reply posted by get real, today at 13:09

      get real replied:
      I know people at Sale. He was very popular (not with Dimes) and sorely missed.

  • Comment posted by Harleking, today at 12:44

    Great winger and that try against Australia at Twickenham will always be remembered.

    Not bad to have the prem try record when he started in league, played in France and has had other periods on inactivity.

  • Comment posted by Kiwigreg, today at 12:37

    Only two more tries for 100 - and only 2/4 games left. Come on Ashy…..

  • Comment posted by Dave-Fran, today at 12:36

    Can't quite believe I'm saying this, but it's a shame we didn't get him at Tigers sooner, a great player.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 12:35

    Why did he having such a short lived England career? Seems odd given his club success

    • Reply posted by Tuppy64, today at 12:43

      Tuppy64 replied:
      Biting the opposition probably didn't help his cause.

  • Comment posted by jfmax, today at 12:35

    Legend

  • Comment posted by badwolf stroud, today at 12:33

    Hell of a player, was great to watch

  • Comment posted by jack1987, today at 12:32

    Top player in both codes. One of the hardest working and fittest players around. Not the flashiest or fastest of wingers but he more than made up for that with his work ethic, defensive leadership, reading of the game, and running lines - all of which were world class. Wish him the best of luck in a well-earned retirement.

  • Comment posted by Cornish Granite, today at 12:30

    Great winger criminally underused by England.

  • Comment posted by Office, today at 12:29

    An amazing career and a try scoring machine.... but don't stop now Ashy - there are still a few prem clubs you haven't played for!!

