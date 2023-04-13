Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Anne Young, centre, came off the bench in Scotland's Six Nations defeats by England and Wales

Women's Six Nations: France v Scotland Venue: Stade de la Rabine, Vannes Date: Sunday, 16 April Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Scotland, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Scotland website

"One-percenters" stand between Scotland and an elusive Women's Six Nations victory, says prop Anne Young.

Their Edinburgh loss to Wales in the second round of the championship was the Scots' 11th defeat in a row.

Bryan Easson's side travel to Six Nations heavyweights France in Vannes on Sunday, a side they have not beaten since 2003.

"We are in the fight for 70-75 minutes. It's game management, being clinical," Young said.

Scotland have suffered numerous near misses across the tournament, and the World Cup, in recent seasons.

They trailed Wales 22-24 heading into the final 10 minutes of their Edinburgh encounter, but a late penalty and converted try by the visitors doused Scottish hopes.

While their record is bleak against France, they did earn an impressive draw against their next opponents in 2020.

"We've come close to France, we drew with them a few years ago, it's not undoable for us, and it's a game we are targeting," Young, 23, added.

"We talk about belief all the time and it's important to us going into a new week. Every game is a fresh opportunity for us to show what we can do.

"We put pressure on ourselves because we want to be proud of what we've done, irrespective of the scoreline.

"Even if people don't think we can win, we want to put pressure on ourselves to be the best we can be."

Easson has been shorn of numerous front-line players through injury and involvement with Great Britain Sevens on the World Series.

Experienced lock forwards Emma Wassell and Sarah Bonar remain sidelined, while back-three players Shona Campbell and Rhona Lloyd are with the sevens squad.

Inspirational back-row Jade Konkel-Roberts is back in training, while centre Lisa Thomson has returned from sevens duty.