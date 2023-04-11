Lisa Neumann has been capped 33 times for Wales since making her debut in 2018 against Scotland

TikTok Women's Six Nations 2023: Wales v England Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 15 April Kick-off: 14.15 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; also listen to BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru and BBC Radio 5 Live; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

It almost seems like yesterday when Lisa Neumann emerged from the smoke of the Principality Stadium tunnel to be unveiled as one of Wales Women's first 12 professional rugby players.

But it has in fact been 15 months, and you would be hard-pressed to think of a player who has benefitted more.

When she first burst onto the international scene, Neumann was living and working in Manchester, an eight hour round trip from Wales' training base, where she would travel three times a week.

"I look back and think 'how did I actually do it?' How did I ever put myself through that?'," she said.

"You just do it at the time and it's what you get used to... but I couldn't do it now."

Neumann is now one of 25 full-time players in Wales' squad who have enjoyed the perfect start to the 2023 Women's Six Nations campaign, with two bonus-point wins over Ireland and Scotland.

She says time is now a luxury and she and her team-mates are able to prepare, play and recover "in the best way possible".

"When I had a full-time job, a lot of the players who didn't have to travel didn't understand why sometimes I would come into training and not really be switched on.... now you do not have the excuse," she said.

Wales' contracted players have been labelled as the "gamechangers", but Neumann credits those who came before for helping to transform women's rugby to the heights it has reached today.

Wales have sold out Cardiff Arms Park for Saturday's top-of-the-table clash against England.

"I think it's easy to say that we're the ones changing women's rugby, but you have got to give credit to all the people who were in the shirt before you," Neumann said.

"They have made sacrifices and without the benefit of being paid or being professional in any sense.

"It's everyone who has taken part in that journey."

For Wales, Saturday will be a real marker as to how far the squad have come on that journey of professionalism, as in recent meetings the Red Roses have put 50 points or more on Wales.

"England are obviously one of the best teams in the world, it's going to be a challenge every time we come together to play them," Neumann said.

"We have put in two great performances already, so going into this game, it will be a test to see where we actually are, to see whether we are actually closing that gap.

"We do have a bit of pressure and expectation on our part, but we know it's a journey and it's not going to come overnight. It is something that we are going to work hard towards.

"We have got some consistency now in the team which helps massively, you get to know the staff and the coaches."

Lisa Neumann was supported by older sister Jana at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

Neumann is one of two Wales wings who are the pride of St Davids, Pembrokeshire, with Jasmine Joyce currently enjoying success on the World Sevens Series with Great Britain.

She is the oldest of triplets, and credits her "sporty" family for the support they have shown throughout her career.

And Neumann beamed of pride when asked about the success of her sister at the recent Welsh Rugby Union National Cup Finals, which took place at the Principality Stadium on the same day Wales beat Scotland in Edinburgh.

Jana Neumann was named player of the match as Haverfordwest Ladies (Lisa's former club) beat Merched Clwb Rygbi Cymry Caerdydd 20-17 to win the Bowl.

"It was incredible, she is doing so well," Neumann added.

"She did an interview because she got player of the match, and she still speaks about me and my rugby journey.

"It's amazing that my family was there in the stadium to support her.

"Whatever we put our mind to we just go out and achieve, I guess."

The Neumanns will no doubt be among the 8,000 ticket holders on Saturday, where Wales will be looking to upset the odds and beat England for the first time since 2015.