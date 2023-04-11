Huw Jones said it's a 'massive goal' to reach this year's World Cup with Scotland

Scotland centre Huw Jones says he is desperate to play at the World Cup later this year to make up for the heartache of missing out on selection for Japan 2019.

Jones has been in superb form for club and country this season, being named in the Six Nations team of the tournament.

And the Glasgow Warrior wants to maintain that form heading into this year's World Cup in France.

"It's a massive motivation," Jones said on the BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast.

"I need to go. I have to go for my sanity I think. It's something that I'm looking forward to and a massive goal of mine."

Jones burst on to the international scene with 10 tries in his first 14 Tests, but his form deserted him, and after falling out of favour under Dave Rennie in his first spell with Glasgow, Gregor Townsend left him out of the squad for the World Cup in Japan.

After returning to Scotstoun last summer following a spell with Harlequins, Jones has rediscovered his best form this season.

His midfield partnership with Sione Tuipulotu has been central to Glasgow Warriors mounting a serious challenge in the URC and in Europe, and the pair have thrived together in the dark blue of Scotland.

Now Jones finally wants to make his mark at a World Cup.

"It might be my only chance," said the 29-year-old. "It is a huge motivation.

"Although I had played well in the lead up to the last World Cup, I'm probably in a better position now. I had an injury in the 2019 Six Nations, didn't play much towards the end of that season with Glasgow and then obviously didn't do enough in the pre-season.

"As long as I stay fit until the end of the season then hopefully pre-season will go well. I was really happy with how the Six Nations went and I want to kick on now and finish the season on a high with Glasgow."