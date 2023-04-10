Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alex Codling has played and coached in both the Premiership and in French rugby

Newcastle Falcons will appoint Alex Codling as head coach in the summer, to succeed Dave Walder.

Walder officially departs his position at the end of the season but has already stepped down from duties, with Mark Laycock in interim charge.

Former England international Codling is forwards coach at French second-tier side Oyonnax, and also had spells at Harlequins and Ealing.

"There's lot of exciting talent in the squad," Codling said.

"Our job as a coaching staff is to help the players in every way we can to continue to develop, and give them real clarity on how we want to play."

Newcastle are bottom of the Premiership, though after the demise of Wasps and Worcester no-one else will be relegated this season.

Codling, 49, had a varied playing career with teams such as Saracens, Wasps, Montpellier and Neath, before moving into coaching.

"We're going through a significant period of change here at Kingston Park, and we're very excited about the future of the club and what we can all achieve together," chairman Matt Thompson said.

"We want to play an exciting brand of rugby on the pitch and continue to create a platform for rugby talent in the north of England.