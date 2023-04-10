Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Prop Dillon Lewis won the first of his 50 caps for Wales in 2017

Harlequins have signed Wales tighthead prop Dillon Lewis from Cardiff Rugby ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The 27-year-old has been capped 50 times by his country, having made his international debut against Tonga in June 2017.

He made his Cardiff debut in 2014 and has appeared 88 times for the United Rugby Championship club since.

"I am over the moon to have signed here and can't wait to get going in the summer," Lewis said.

Harlequins scrum and transition coach, and former Wales prop, Adam Jones, said: "I first saw him playing for the Cardiff Rugby academy eight years ago and I could immediately see that he was going to be a really good player.

"He joins a really talented pool of props at Harlequins and, with great competition for places, they will push each other on."