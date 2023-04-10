Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Carmarthen-born Steff Hughes joined Dragons following nine years at the Scarlets, where he made more than 100 appearances for the West Walians

Dragons have announced centre Steff Hughes has signed a new long-term contract with the region.

Hughes has made 17 senior appearances and scored two tries since joining on a short-term deal in October 2022.

The 29-year-old has also captained the side during the 2022-23 season.

"I'm enjoying working with some great people at the club and firmly believe we have an exciting period to look forward to ahead of us all," said Hughes.

Hughes is the latest senior player to sign new terms following Harri Keddie, Ollie Griffiths, Ashton Hewitt, Jack Dixon, Elliot Dee, Joe Davies, Lloyd Fairbrother, Matthew Screech and Jared Rosser.

Wales back row Ross Moriarty has left Dragons and joined Brive, while Will Rowlands is due to join Racing 92 at the end of the season.

"Steff is a key figure within our squad, a player who sets the standards and who wants to really push this club forward," said Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan.

"His behaviours are exceptional and young players like Aneurin Owen and Will Reed will only get better with people like Steff in the building.

"Steff is very aware of the role he can play here. I know the satisfaction he takes from seeing the development of players like Joe Roberts, Ryan Conbeer and Tom Rogers at Scarlets and we feel he can have the same impact here."