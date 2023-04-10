Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

James Ryan and Josh van der Flier training with Leinster

Leinster forwards James Ryan and Josh van der Flier have extended their central contracts with Ireland until 2025 and 2026 respectively.

Ryan has earned 53 caps for Ireland since making his debut in 2017 and was one of the key figures in their Grand Slam triumphs in 2018 and 2023.

Flanker Van der Flier was named 2022 World Player of the Year and has won 50 international caps.

He was also named EPCR European Player of the Year in 2022.

The 29-year-old brought up his half century of Ireland appearances against England in the final round of the 2023 Six Nations Championship Grand Slam campaign.

Van der Flier made his international debut against England in the 2016 Six Nations Championship and would later that year play his part in Ireland's first ever win over New Zealand at Soldier Field.

He played every minute of the 2023 Six Nations Championship and featured in the first game of the 2018 Grand Slam campaign before injury ruled him out of the rest of the Championship.

The Leinster back-rower has started 19 of Ireland's last 21 games including all three Tests of the series win against New Zealand in the summer of 2022.

He has played 125 times for the Irish province, scoring 25 tries, and has won one Heineken Champions Cup and four Pro14/URC titles.

The 26-year-old was also a starter in the three Tests of Ireland's victorious tour of New Zealand last year.

Lock Ryan reached his half century of Test caps for Ireland during the Six Nations this year, and filled in as captain in the win against Italy when Johnny Sexton was sidelined with a groin injury.

The 26-year-old was one of Ireland's top performers during the Grand Slam campaign, scoring two tries and, like van der Flier, playing every minute of the championship success, his second Grand Slam after also playing a part in the 2018 title season.

Ryan has also won a Champions Cup and four URC titles with Leinster, scoring four tries in his 71 appearances for the province.

Ryan and van der Flier join two other players who have signed terms with the IRFU in recent months, after Peter O'Mahony agreed a one-year extension during the Six Nations, while Hugo Keenan signed a three-year deal.