James Ryan was a key member of Ireland's Six Nations Grand Slam-winning squad

Leinster second row James Ryan has extended his central contract with Ireland until 2025 after a fine run of form for the national team.

Ryan has earned 53 caps for Ireland since making his debut in 2017 and was one of the key figures in their Grand Slam triumphs in 2018 and 2023.

The 26-year-old was also a starter in the three Tests of Ireland's victorious tour of New Zealand last year.

With Leinster, Ryan will face Toulouse in the Champions Cup semi-finals.

"James has become a central figure in the group of players' representatives in recent years," the IRFU said in a statement.

"He has already achieved a lot in his career, but at 26 he continues to improve his game and he will be an asset to Ireland and Leinster in the years to come," said David Nucifora, the director of IRFU's performance.

Ryan is the third player to sign terms with the IRFU in recent months, after Peter O'Mahony agreed a one-year extension during the Six Nations, while Hugo Keenan signed a three-year deal.

The lock reached his half century of Test caps for Ireland during the Six Nations this year, and filled in as captain in the win against Italy when Johnny Sexton was sidelined with a groin injury.

The 26-year-old was one of Ireland's top performers during the Grand Slam campaign, scoring two tries and playing every minute of the championship success, his second Grand Slam after also playing a part in the 2018 title season.

Ryan, who has won a Heineken Champions Cup and four URC titles with Leinster, has scored four tries in his 71 appearances for the province.

"The ambition of Leinster and Ireland to improve each day and win trophies is one of the reasons why it is so enjoyable to be part of these squads," he said.

"There is also a great camaraderie and competitive edge in both squads. I have also been fortunate to captain my country over the past couple of seasons which has been an incredibly proud moment for me and my family."