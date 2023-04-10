Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales scrum-half Ffion Lewis goes over to seal victory over Scotland in the previous Six Nations round

TikTok Women's Six Nations 2023 - Wales v England Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 15 April Kick-off: 14.15 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Wales face England in the Women's Six Nations on Saturday in a battle of the top two sides in the table.

Both teams are unbeaten after two rounds - as are France in third - and will play in front of a record sell-out home crowd at Cardiff Arms Park.

Wales are reaping the benefits of a squad that had 25 full-time contracts awarded in March, whereas England have been fully professional since 2018.

"England is a massive game," Wales scrum-half Ffion Lewis said.

"As a kid when I'd go and watch the men play at the Principality Stadium, that's the game you'd want to go and see.

"It's tough because of previously where we've ranked and where they've (England) been it's always going to be a tough fight.

"But where we are now is about figuring out how much we're closing that gap, and I believe 100% we are closing it.

"The performance I feel we'll be putting in is going to be a real test to see where we are.

"They're number one in the world for a reason but we're coming for them."

Wales opened their campaign with a 31-5 victory over Ireland, then Ioan Cunningham's side followed that up with a 34-22 win against Scotland in Edinburgh.

Defending champions England top the table ahead of Wales on points difference after emphatic wins over Scotland (58-7) and Italy (68-5).

Wales have not beaten England since 2009 and lost 58-5 when the sides met in last season's championship.

More than 8,000 tickets have been sold for the game at Cardiff Arms Park.

"At the minute, Cardiff Arms Park is our home and the atmosphere, you can feel that, you can hear everyone singing and cheering, and you don't want to lose that," said Lewis, who has won 30 Wales caps.

"If we're having 8,000 or numbers like that in the Principality there would be the fear of losing that atmosphere.

"At the minute it's... electric in Cardiff Arms Park, we don't want to lose that, but I guarantee that in four or five years time we'll be selling out the (74,500 capacity) Principality."