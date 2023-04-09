Close menu

Heineken Champions Cup: La Rochelle 24-10 Saracens - visitors lose quarter-final

By Phil CartwrightBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments124

Billy Vunipola receives treatment during Saracens' game at La Rochelle
Saracens' England international number eight Billy Vunipola was carried off on a stretcher during the first half
Heineken Champions Cup: La Rochelle v Saracens
La Rochelle: (16) 24
Tries: Kerr-Barlow 2; Pens: Hastoy 4; Con: Hastoy
Saracens: (3) 10
Try: Mawi; Pen: Farrell; Con: Farrell

Saracens are out of the Heineken Champions Cup after a quarter-final defeat by holders La Rochelle.

Tawera Kerr-Barlow's two tries either side of half-time helped the hosts set up a semi-final tie against Exeter.

Eroni Mawi burrowed over for Saracens, who lost Billy Vunipola to injury in the first half, but it came too late for the Premiership leaders.

Antoine Hastoy kicked 14 points for La Rochelle, while Owen Farrell added a penalty and conversion for Saracens.

La Rochelle won the Champions Cup for the first time in 2022 and are aiming to reach a third consecutive final.

Their last-four tie against Exeter will be played in Bordeaux, while Leinster will take on Toulouse in Dublin in the other semi-final.

Both ties are scheduled for the weekend of 29-30 April, with the final at Aviva Stadium on 20 May.

As for Saracens, they must now focus their attention on winning the Premiership title. Mark McCall's side are already assured of a home semi-final.

Improved La Rochelle see off Saracens

La Rochelle were almost upset by Gloucester in the last 16 but this was a much more assured performance by Ronan O'Gara's side, who defended superbly throughout and took any points on offer from the tee early on.

Hastoy kicked three first-half penalties and scrum-half Kerr-Barlow went over for the first of La Rochelle's two tries just before half-time, exchanging passes from a ruck to dart over from close range.

After some swift passes created space on the right, the excellent Levani Botia raced clear and set up Kerr-Barlow for his second, which looked to have put the contest to bed.

La Rochelle ended the match with 14 players after full-back Brice Dulin was sent to the sin-bin for a high tackle, but their 14-point lead was protected by more outstanding tryline defence.

One downside for the home team was the late injury sustained by former Australia and Sarries lock Will Skelton, who was carried from the field on a stretcher in a neck brace. Saracens replacement Tom Woolstencroft was yellow-carded for making contact with Skelton's head as he attempted to clear out a ruck.

Sarries will await news of Vunipola's injury, which forced him off midway through the first period and appeared to be a problem with his right leg.

The England international attempted to limp off the field with help from Saracens' medical team, but was eventually carried off on a stretcher.

Champions Cup semi-final schedule

  • Leinster v Toulouse - Saturday, 29 April, 15:00 BST (Aviva Stadium, Dublin)
  • La Rochelle v Exeter Chiefs - Sunday, 30 April, 15:00 BST (Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux)

Line-ups

La Rochelle: Dulin; Favre, Seuteni, Danty, Rhule; Hastoy, Kerr-Barlow; Wardi, Bourgarit, Atonio, Lavault, Skelton, Dillane, Botia, Alldritt (c).

Replacements: Lespiaucq, Thompson-Stringer, Sclavi, Sazy, Tanga, Bourdeau, Berjon, Thomas.

Saracens: Goode; Malins, Lozowski, Tompkins, Maitland; Farrell (c), Van Zyl; M Vunipola, George, Riccioni, Itoje, Tizard, Isiekwe, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Mawi, Judge, Hunter-Hill, Wray, De Haas, Taylor, Lewington.

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Comments

Join the conversation

124 comments

  • Comment posted by Sussexfox, today at 17:31

    If Brace refereed Lienster at the breakdown like he refereed Sarries, the irish side wd concede 15 -20 pens and conceded two yellow cards per game

    Rugby and paritculalry the referees and their own quirky interpretations is all over the place at present

    • Reply posted by conan the librarian, today at 17:39

      conan the librarian replied:
      lucky it wasnt peyper

  • Comment posted by conan the librarian, today at 17:28

    giving away 3 penalties in the first 3 minutes of play set the tone for saracens,not good enough at the breakdown and giving away another 16 penalties didnt help

  • Comment posted by Ray Purchase, today at 17:30

    Saracens deserved to lose today. Zero tactical leadership on the field. Unable to alter how they played when plan A didn’t work. Every bit as inept as England in the last World Cup Final.

    • Reply posted by gbt, today at 17:50

      gbt replied:
      There was a plan A? Even towards the end and Sarries needing to score, at least for respectability, swift passing of the ball away from the bulldozers may have been more fruitful.

  • Comment posted by aint half hot, today at 17:28

    I was disappointed by AH re the Skelton incident. There was clear contact with neck/head area, why else would a 20+ stone giant be stretchered off? Players have to learn to care more.

    • Reply posted by Ray Purchase, today at 17:32

      Ray Purchase replied:
      Was a red all day. Swinging arm to the head.

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 17:16

    La Rochelle were immense - pace and power everywhere - workrate of their forwards was fantastic - Sarries did well to hang in there for so long
    Andrew Bracey was appalling again - should be nowhere near top level Rugby - fortunate his performance had no bearing on the result

    • Reply posted by Daylight, today at 17:21

      Daylight replied:
      AB did have a bearing on the game, should not be allowed on a pitch again

  • Comment posted by Makadag, today at 17:15

    Most disapointed person of the match was Brace....he was so desperate to send the Sarries hooker off, the look on his face when the other 3 officals over ruled him was a picture. He was awful last week (Ex v Mont) & even worse this week. How he keeps getting given big profile games is a joke.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 17:12

    La Rochelle and Toulouse present a REAL challenge to Leinster, Dublin advantage or not. They’re gonna have to do it the hard way to beat those two…..and yes Exeter will get roasted in Bordeaux!!!

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:16

      SD replied:
      What so Leinster be playing both La Rochelle AND Toulouse.

      Yes that will be a challenge even for Ireland. I mean Leinster.

      *as the obvious will go sailing right overhead of usual suspects this is meant entirely humourously.

  • Comment posted by Diogeues, today at 17:32

    The 3 strongest sides are all in the semi finals, at least. Nothing against Exeter but they'll do well to compete against La Rochelle in France.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 17:28

    If all else fails, blame the ref

    • Reply posted by Makadag, today at 17:31

      Makadag replied:
      Is u r surname Brace ????

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:34

    La Rochelle simply too good for Saracens. They won every key battle from the breakdown to dominating the midfield. Their physicality in attack and defence was immense. I said O'Gara would do his homework and he did with precision and accuracy. Skelton and Kerr-Barlow were stand out but the king pin was Levani Botia. Exeter will get a serious reception in the semi-final.

  • Comment posted by Occams razor, today at 17:26

    Great match for the neutrals , but my goodness La Rochelle look formidable going forward

  • Comment posted by Watermans, today at 17:37

    First of all I’m a Sarries supporter. We were out gunned and I have to say woeful in technical ability and even worse in terms of heads up rugby. It was clear from the first penalty ref was going to blow his whistle if a defender got his hands on the ball. Sarries didn’t play to this and continued their no rucking during defence strategy. Just dumb. Ref was sponsored by the whistle manufacturer!

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 17:15

    Congratulations ROG and his team….. smothered Saracens into submission.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 17:49

    How did the TMO miss the head contact challenge on Farrell in the first half? I'm afraid the officiating in recent matches has been poor. In virtually every match the home side has been favoured, often with dubious yellow/red cards. The world cup could easily end up as a lottery decided by a man, or woman, sitting in a van with no appreciation of rugby being a physical game.

    • Reply posted by Makadag, today at 17:52

      Makadag replied:
      The TMO was Joy Neville.......in the same league as Brace, Peyper,Adamson, Raynal,Bousset, O'Keeffe....totally out of their depth

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:48

    Saracens can claim a solid victory for the penalty count and scored a hat trick of penalties in the first five minutes. Giving away penalties like smarties to fairies when there is a kicker on the field who is like a sniper is suicide. Demolished at the breakdown and midfield and physically dominated in both attack and defence. Pure and simple this is elite rugby and Saracens were found out.

  • Comment posted by koolkardiff, today at 17:28

    Always good to see Saracens slapped

  • Comment posted by Quinsman, today at 17:25

    La Rochelle deserved winners. French rugby at a very high level. The first three minutes saw three penalties and again I began to wonder about this referee. Unfortunately again this referee is sub standard and he seems to want to give red cards to English players. He looked disappointed when he was talked into giving a yellow card. La Rochelle excellent and did nit need the referee to help them

    • Reply posted by Ray Purchase, today at 17:34

      Ray Purchase replied:
      Nothing wrong with the ref.

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 17:22

    Interesting with the Sarries yellow at the end. It seems that if there is a dangerous outcome, it automatically becomes a penalty and card.

    Personally, I thought the Sarries hooker executed the clear out exactly as you are taught. (Well, how professionals are taught.)

    I don’t think penalising these scenarios is making the game any safer.

    • Reply posted by Ray Purchase, today at 17:35

      Ray Purchase replied:
      Swinging straight arm to the head should always be a red

  • Comment posted by Arthur Grun, today at 17:14

    La Rochelle were worthy winners and outclassed Sarries across the pitch. However after Jaco Peyper, every English side must dread Andrew Brace taking the pitch. He was head and shoulders La Rochelle's man of the match. Toulouse, La Rochelle and Leinster are so far ahead of our plodding Premiership sides. My money is on an all French final.

    • Reply posted by Makadag, today at 17:16

      Makadag replied:
      Hopefully not.....as EPRC will likely make Brace the ref !!!

  • Comment posted by hertsboy, today at 17:13

    If Saracens had taken a fraction of their chances it could have been close but suspect La Rochelle had another gear if they needed.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured