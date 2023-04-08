Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

This year's tournament is the third time a Deaf Rugby World Cup has been held

Wales men and women will both contest the finals of the World Deaf Rugby Sevens World Cup in Cordoba, Argentina.

It is the first time Wales women have reached the final, making Sunday an historic day with their male counterparts also chasing the trophy.

Wales men will defend their title against Australia, while Wales women face England in their final.

The tournament is the third Deaf Rugby World Cup and Wales men have won both previous competitions.

The first edition was a four-team 15-a-side tournament held in New Zealand in 2002, which also featured a sevens competition that was won by Japan, while the second edition in 2018 was a purely Sevens World Cup hosted in Sydney, Australia.

This year, Wales men beat Argentina 25-5 in the quarter-finals before seeing off last time's finalists, England, 14-5 in the semis.

Wales women have already beaten England in the pool stage, 19-0, with a 36-0 win over Australia and a walkover against Barbarians making it a clean sweep.