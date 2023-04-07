Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scarlets players Johnny Williams and Ryan Conbeer celebrate the third try against Clermont

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel admitted his side snatched "victory from the jaws of defeat" against 14-man Clermont to reach their first Challenge Cup semi-final.

Clermont, despite losing centre Irae Simone to a 24th-minute red card, recovered from 15-3 down to lead 30-22.

Scarlets battled back to snatch a 32-30 win, with Sam Costelow converting Ryan Conbeer's late try.

"It was an emotional night in many ways," said Peel.

"It was a massive win in the end. We snatched victory from the jaws of defeat."

Scarlets supporters were sent wild by the late comeback that sealed a 11th win in 13 games, a sixth successive European victory this season and a first victory over Clermont at the eighth attempt.

Peel praised the character of his squad after they had been dominated by their French opponents in the second half as he watched them bounce back to reach their first European semi-final in five years.

"After 65 minutes I thought we had lost it," said Peel.

"Clermont in the second half were powerful, they kept us in the 22 and at that stage I thought there was only going to be one winner. If I was in Clermont's shoes, I would be very disappointed.

"Credit to the boys they fought so hard. We were clinical when we needed to be and I am proud of the effort and character we showed to stay in that game.

"There is a lot of work to do but the spirit and fight was huge, the way we came back to win the game was fantastic."

Costelow's conversion sealed the win and the player-of-the-match award.

"It was a huge kick," said Peel of his fly-half's effort.

"When you look at his game in general, he himself would say he wasn't man-of-the-match. There were a couple of kicks there that he probably could have executed a bit better.

"But he's growing every week, he is developing into a leader here. To kick that at the end was huge because I know how hard he works at that aspect of his game."

The victory sets up a home semi-final against Glasgow or Lions on the final weekend of April, which promises to be another outstanding occasion at Parc y Scarlets.

"When you look at this competition, finishing top of the table in the pool stages to secure home advantage has been huge," said Peel.

"It [the semi-final] will be a massive occasion. Being at home does not mean necessarily you are going to win the game but it helps and for our fantastic supporters, it's a massive day out.

"To have an occasion at home for our supporters is something we will all look forward to."

Captain Marvel

Flanker Josh Macleod has taken over the Scarlets captaincy from centre Jonathan Davies who will miss the rest of the season through injury

Captain Josh Macleod typified the determination of the Scarlets squad with some crucial late turnovers in another dynamic display.

Macleod enjoyed the victory but insists the European adventure is not over yet.

"Hopefully we can kick on," said the back row.

"We are not over the finish line yet and hopefully we have another two games left in this competition.

"Spirits, guts and determination is what pretty much has changed our season. Our attack can win us games but defence will hopefully wins us titles, and that character is what we have demonstrated.

"It was just a matter of hanging in there. We kept fighting until the last minute and that is what knockout rugby is all about."

There are a couple of worrying injuries for Scarlets with number eight Sione Kalamafoni limping off with an Achilles problem in the second half.

Full-back Leigh Halfpenny was forced off the field in the first half after being the victim of the high reckless tackle from Clermont centre Simone that resulted in the red card. Halfpenny will undergo head injury assessment (HIA) protocols.