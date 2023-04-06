Close menu

Heineken Champions Cup: Leinster 55-24 Leicester Tigers - Leinster into semi-finals

By Phil CartwrightBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Garry Ringrose scores a try for Leinster
Ireland centre Garry Ringrose scored the first of his two tries after one minute at Aviva Stadium
Heineken Champions Cup: Leinster v Leicester Tigers
Leinster: (17) 55
Tries: Ringrose 2, Gibson-Park, Penalty try, Penny, O'Brien, McKee Cons: R Byrne 6 Pens: R Byrne 2
Leicester Tigers: (10) 24
Tries: Watson, Cracknell, Potter Cons: Pollard 2, Gopperth Pen: Pollard

Leinster thrashed Premiership champions Leicester Tigers in Dublin to become the first side through to this season's Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals.

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose crossed twice in the first half for the hosts.

Anthony Watson replied for Leicester, but Jamison Gibson-Park, a penalty try, Scott Penny, Jimmy O'Brien and John McKee tries secured a dominant win.

Leinster, chasing a record-equalling fifth Champions Cup triumph, will play Toulouse or Sharks in the last four.

Alongside their formidable form in all competitions so far this season - they have won 21 and drawn one of their 22 games, the prospect of home advantage should they get to the final - which will be played at Aviva Stadium on 20 May - means Leinster are tipped by many to lift the premier trophy in European rugby for the first time since 2018.

Tigers' attentions will now turn to defending their Premiership title, with Richard Wigglesworth's team currently third behind Saracens and Sale in the table.

Olly Cracknell and Harry Potter went over for consolation tries for the visitors late on.

Leinster through after second-half salvo

Ringrose gave Leinster the best possible start, touching down under the posts after one minute, but strong Leicester defence and solid work at the breakdown prevented the hosts from performing at their fluent best in the first period.

They still showed moments of quality, in particular the well-worked set-piece move which created space for O'Brien to set up Ringrose for his second, but Leicester's England winger Watson acrobatically dived in at the corner before half-time to send Tigers into the interval just seven points behind.

Leicester's hopes of reducing that deficit further improved when, shortly after the restart, home flanker Caelan Doris was yellow-carded for a high tackle.

However, Leinster responded by scoring 24 unanswered points in a much-improved second-half display.

A powerful scrum earned a kickable penalty for Ross Byrne and much-needed momentum for Leinster, as Ringrose turned provider for Gibson-Park to cross unopposed and referee Nika Amashukeli awarded a penalty try for Tigers illegally pulling down a maul near their own try line.

Attacking line-outs were the starting points for the final three of Leinster's seven tries, as the home side preserved their unbeaten record in all competitions this season.

Two disappointing footnotes for Leinster, however, were injuries to forward Ryan Baird and winger James Lowe which forced them off the field either side of half-time.

Line-ups

Leinster: Keenan; O'Brien, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; R Byrne, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Molony, Ryan (c), Baird, Doris, Conan.

Replacements: McKee, Healy, Ala'alatoa, Jenkins, Penny, McGrath, H Byrne, Frawley.

Leicester: Brown; Watson, Potter, Kelly, Steward; Pollard, Van Poortvliet; Cronin, Montoya (c), Heyes, Martin, Henderson, Liebenberg, Reffell, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, West, Cole, Snyman, Cracknell, Wolstenholme, Atkinson, Gopperth.

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia)

Comments

Join the conversation

51 comments

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 22:50

    Just like Ireland v England, a non contest.

  • Comment posted by Rupert, today at 22:49

    Congratulations to Leinster...had to watch Tigers being skinned difficult and painful to watch. JVP was poor with his decision making and game and can see the gulf between Gibson-Park who was excellent. Best wishes for the rest of the tournament..with that form..definitely favourites

  • Comment posted by gareth, today at 22:46

    Great Leinster win . Shame about the injuries but strength in depth to roll on .

  • Comment posted by ye big ham ye, today at 22:45

    How bad were Leicester, the champions of England and they put in a performance like that, really poor.. Leinster on fire are real favourite's for the trophy

  • Comment posted by Daveyboy12, today at 22:44

    I have asked the powers that be in this cup competition how is it that a regional province can compete against a city team from say France 🇫🇷? I thought this was a winning city approach to rugby ? ...

  • Comment posted by Blimmer, today at 22:42

    No surprise, playing at home you wouldn't expect a club side to beat a national side and so they didn't. I have no complaints but it's a reality. Its what enabled Ireland to rise to the top of the tree. It's taken a while, but it's taken even longer for others to follow. For Leinster watch Toulouse. Not quite as many Internationals, but growing. Post W/C will the French continue. Ask La Porte.

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 22:47

      JimmyC replied:
      … except Leinster aren’t a national side. Just a good local side built mainly from local school kids. Less players than Yorkshire. Stop making excuses

  • Comment posted by brucyboy, today at 22:38

    James Ryan is an absolute danger at the ruck flying off feet like a out of control torpedo no no clue how he continues to get a way with it

    • Reply posted by cchops, today at 22:43

      cchops replied:
      Agree entirely, and how the TMO ignored a couple of instances of it is beyond belief.

  • Comment posted by Conor Devine, today at 22:34

    For those of you who don’t know Ireland was the team in blue 🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 22:56

      JimmyC replied:
      No, that was Leinster.

  • Comment posted by big don, today at 22:34

    Leinster not at their best tonight but good enough

  • Comment posted by big don, today at 22:33

    Leinster some way better with 14 than tigers with 15- men vs boys

  • Comment posted by RobertJ, today at 22:32

    Leicester really dropped off there from their recent form - wayward passing when attacking opportunities came & defensive slip-ups. In fairness that's the pressure that Leinster bring because teams probably feel they have to play a perfect game to beat them.

  • Comment posted by ian tomlinson, today at 22:31

    english club rugby is in a perilous state,both financially and player wise

    • Reply posted by eric j dickinson, today at 22:35

      eric j dickinson replied:
      Your forgetting the coaches. Most ex forwards which explains the lack of imagination

  • Comment posted by Clem Fandango, today at 22:30

    Hoped that might be more of a contest. Game of the tournament so far by a mile was La Rochelle vs Glos.

  • Comment posted by farz, today at 22:29

    Is the English premiership overrated? Here, the English champions were played off the park. Plus the contrast in styles, Leicester's kick heavy pressure approach will win few fans. With clubs going under, and a seeming inability to produce enough players of test standard, there's little to suggest the premiership is the top rugby competition many pundits seem to think

    • Reply posted by workoutplan, today at 22:39

      workoutplan replied:
      While your question is valid, I think the bigger one is why aren't more nations copying the Irish model? They have consistently shown recently that limiting key players match time, coupled with an excellent pathway for new players is clearly a successful way to run their union. Granted this would be near on impossible for England but as a Welsh supporter, I am nothing but envious.

  • Comment posted by Sussexfox, today at 22:28

    Leinster are a joy to watch..... except at the brakdown where they get away with murder diving in off their feet dangerously and taking out ahead of the ruck. A referee who takes against that is probaby the only thign that can stop them wining the cup and the URC this season

    • Reply posted by kitopa, today at 22:33

      kitopa replied:
      Delighted someone has pointed this out! Their antics at the breakdown make McCaw's behaviour look legal.

  • Comment posted by I am the next Chelsea manager, today at 22:28

    Club v Country literally speaking for once.

    • Reply posted by Barbara Wray, today at 22:38

      Barbara Wray replied:
      You like so many commentators in the past ignore the contribution the other Irish provinces provide to the Irish team.

  • Comment posted by Mark Evans, today at 22:26

    Congratulations to Leinster. Power and pace in the forwards. Skill and speed in the backs. And all to a structure.

    Contrast to the plodding English forward game backed up by aimless kicking at half back and headless chicken backs.

    The score did not flatter the winners

    • Reply posted by Dong Work for Yuda, today at 22:29

      Dong Work for Yuda replied:
      The English Rugby Football Union doesn't own Leicester though.

  • Comment posted by dav56, today at 22:25

    Aren’t Leicester supposed to be one of the better Premiership sides? If they are then Leinster are in a totally different league.

    • Reply posted by Dong Work for Yuda, today at 22:36

      Dong Work for Yuda replied:
      Not easy playing against a country.

  • Comment posted by bettyswollox, today at 22:25

    Leinster looking pretty awesome at present.

  • Comment posted by Pundit, today at 22:24

    Leinster are a class act.

    • Reply posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 22:27

      Indefatigable Spirit replied:
      Leinster are effectively Ireland, Grand Slam winners!

