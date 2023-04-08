Close menu

Women's Six Nations 2023: Pick your Wales XV to face England

Alex Callender of Wales charges forward during the Women's Six Nations 2023 match against Scotland
The Welsh pack was dominant against Ireland and Scotland
Women's Six Nations: Wales v England
Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 15 April Kick-off: 14:15 GMT
Coverage: Live on BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app; BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

After back-to-back five-try victories, an unchanged Wales XV to face England might well be the order of the day at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday.

Or is there a change you think could boost Welsh hopes of a first victory against the Red Roses since 2015?

Lock Gwen Crabb - after her heart-breaking knee injury against Ireland - remains the one unavailable player.

Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham names his side on Thursday, but you can pick your starting line-up now.

Wales backed up their 31-5 victory over Ireland with a 34-22 win against Scotland in Edinburgh.

Defending champions England top the table ahead of Wales on points difference after emphatic wins over Scotland (58-7) and Italy (68-5).

"We know England will be a huge challenge for us, they have been the benchmark team and dominated this tournament for so long," said Cunningham.

So who will make your Wales selection for a tough assignment to be played in front of a record sell-out home crowd?

Wales XV to take on England

Pick your starting XV for Wales' Women's Six Nations 2023 game against England

