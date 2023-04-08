Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

The Welsh pack was dominant against Ireland and Scotland

Women's Six Nations: Wales v England Venue : Arms Park, Cardiff Date : Saturday, 15 April Kick-off : 14:15 GMT Coverage : Live on BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app; BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

After back-to-back five-try victories, an unchanged Wales XV to face England might well be the order of the day at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday.

Or is there a change you think could boost Welsh hopes of a first victory against the Red Roses since 2015?

Lock Gwen Crabb - after her heart-breaking knee injury against Ireland - remains the one unavailable player.

Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham names his side on Thursday, but you can pick your starting line-up now.

Wales backed up their 31-5 victory over Ireland with a 34-22 win against Scotland in Edinburgh.

Defending champions England top the table ahead of Wales on points difference after emphatic wins over Scotland (58-7) and Italy (68-5).

"We know England will be a huge challenge for us, they have been the benchmark team and dominated this tournament for so long," said Cunningham.

So who will make your Wales selection for a tough assignment to be played in front of a record sell-out home crowd?

