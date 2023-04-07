Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Jacob Stockdale celebrates scoring a try for Ulster with John Cooney

Jacob Stockdale and John Cooney have signed new contracts with Ulster, keeping them at the club until 2025.

Versatile Ireland back Stockdale made his Ulster debut in 2016 and has chalked up 97 appearances for the province.

Cooney joined Ulster in 2017 after the scrum-half had spells with Leinster and Connacht.

Securing the futures of two key players is a major boost for the Kingspan Stadium side.

More to follow....