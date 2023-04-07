Ross Moriarty has played 54 internationals for Wales

Wales back row Ross Moriarty will leave Dragons with immediate effect and join French side Brive.

Moriarty, 28, has agreed terms with the Top 14 club and will join them for the remainder of the 2023-24 season and beyond.

It means he he has played his last game for the Dragons and will play for Brive for the remainder of this campaign.

"This is an opportunity I feel I have to take at this time for myself and my young family," said Moriarty.

The British and Irish Lion turned down a new deal with Dragons and will instead try to help Brive stay in the Top 14 as they face a relegation fight.

Moriarty joined the Dragons from Gloucester in 2018 and has made 54 appearances for the club and 35 for Wales during this period.

"I'm sad to be leaving Dragons after five seasons in Newport," said Moriarty.

"I leave with many happy memories of my time as a Dragon, and I have made lifelong friends within the squad.

"I'd like to thank everyone involved with the club for their support, especially Dai Flanagan for his understanding with the decision I have made.

"I've always loved playing at Rodney Parade in front of the passionate and dedicated fanbase and look forward to returning to see the Dragons in action in the future.

"I'll continue to follow the fortunes of Dragons very closely and do believe the future is bright. There is a huge amount of exciting young talent within the squad and Dai's vision is one I am confident will succeed."

Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan said the region had offered Moriarty a new contract.

"We're obviously disappointed to be losing a player of the quality of Ross after we offered him the best possible terms we could to remain with us," said Flanagan.

"I have always enjoyed a strong relationship with Ross and would like to thank him for his honesty and professionalism throughout what I know has been a difficult decision for him.

"Ross has made a huge impact at Dragons over the last five seasons, captaining the side on several occasions, giving absolutely everything to the cause and being a fantastic role model to the younger players around him.

"Ross and his young family now have a new opportunity overseas and they leave us with our very best wishes for the future. He will always be welcomed back at Rodney Parade."

Moriarty remains eligible to be picked for Wales despite his move to France because he has played 54 internationals, although he has been left out of recent campaigns by Wayne Pivac and Warren Gatland.

Players who have won less than 25 caps are not eligible for Wales if they move to a club outside Wales.