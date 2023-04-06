Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jake Morris has scored four tries in eight appearances this season, including a maiden Premiership try against Sale in November

Gloucester winger Jake Morris has signed a contract extension.

The 22-year-old academy graduate, who is the son of former Cherry and Whites player Simon, has made 19 appearances for the club since his debut in 2018.

He has also spent time on loan at Championship side Hartpury.

"He's shown what he can do - most notably his try-scoring abilities, as evident against Sale earlier this season," head coach George Skivington told the club website.

"Now it's just about getting a consistent run of games under his belt, so it's great he's had that opportunity between here and Hartpury to do so."