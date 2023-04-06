Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ollie Fletcher is also doing a psychology degree at Newcastle University

Newcastle Falcons hooker Ollie Fletcher has signed a contract extension until 2025.

The 20-year-old academy product has made eight appearances for the Premiership club this season.

Fletcher said: "I've had some more game time recently due to injuries elsewhere in the squad, but it's been really good and I've enjoyed being out there.

"Playing against people you've watched on TV for years can be a bit strange at first but I'm enjoying the experience.

"I want to use these next two years to keep developing my game and keep going on an upward trajectory, grasping every opportunity."

Falcons' interim head coach Mark Laycock said: "He's an exceptionally talented young player and I am looking forward to seeing him blossom over the next couple of years - all made extra special by his longstanding connection with the club.

"The opportunities he's had this season have been taken with both hands, and all the coaches here think he's got a bright and prosperous future with the Falcons."

Newcastle are bottom of the Premiership with three games remaining, though there is no relegation this season.