European Challenge Cup quarter-final: Benetton v Cardiff Venue: Stadio Comunale di Monigo Date: Saturday, 8 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales FM/DAB in south east Wales, the BBC Sport website and app

Cardiff return to the scene of one of their most harrowing experiences when they arrive in Treviso to face Benetton in the Challenge Cup quarter-final.

On the final day of last season in May 2022, Benetton ran in 10 tries against a woeful Cardiff in a 69-21 victory that rocked the Arms Park side.

"We went out there and they gave us a good hiding," said director of rugby Dai Young.

"So of course it hurts. You're in the wrong game if it doesn't."

Cardiff will travel to Italy this time on the back of an outstanding win over Sale in their last 16 match last weekend.

Young insists his squad are in a healthier position 11 months on from their hammering at the hands of the Italians in the United Rugby Championship.

"We've looked at areas we didn't get right, you look at them but it was also about us," said Young.

"We didn't compete in any area. We were second best in everything, a team low on energy. It was a game too far for us last season, but that's not the case this year.

"You've got a little bit of fear factor which you need in rugby, because we know if we're not at our best then we will come second best as we experienced last year.

Hooker Kristian Dacey lined up in that 2022 Cardiff side and will be among the replacements this time around.

"We just didn't turn up mentally that day," said Dacey.

"It was one of the lowest points in my career. You expect to win any game but to lose in that manner was very hard.

"A lot of boys in the changing room are still feeling that defeat and want to put that right. It's all on the team to perform the way we can.

"We've beaten them back here this season so it's about concentrating and making sure we get that result."

Benetton on the rise

Benetton are no longer the soft touches they might once have been considered and demonstrated that with a convincing last 16 home win against Connacht last weekend.

"Look at some of the wins they've had at home, they've beaten some of the best sides and they're a quality team," said Young.

"We know that to our cost last year. They've beaten the top teams and we haven't forgotten what they did to us last season.

"I admire the way they play. They move the ball and play high intensity. They score a lot of tries.

"They're a fantastic team and play some great running rugby, they can score from anywhere and if we're not near our best then we don't win, it's as simple as that."

This is a competition in which Cardiff have a successful history, having won the second string European tournament in 2010 and 2018.

They defeated Toulon in Marseilles 13 years ago before beating Gloucester in Bilbao eight years later when Dacey was part of the winning side.

"We've enjoyed this competition," said Dacey.

"It's got the feel of 2018. We went to Edinburgh in the quarters when they were unbeaten at home in a year and we turned them over.

"It would be great to re-live that occasion and feeling after the match."

This Cardiff side will be broken up at the end of the season following the reduction in players salaries and squad sizes.

Young believes that is adding extra motivation to try and finish this era on a high.

This determination is also fuelled following the death of former Cardiff chairman and benefactor Peter Thomas which prompted such emotional scenes in the victory over Sale last weekend.

"Unfortunately right across the regions there are a lot of boys who are moving on," said Young.

"A lot of these players have been together for a long time. So there's a lot of emotion there to try and achieve something together in their last opportunity as this current group.

"Friday against Sale was a one-off with the emotion after Peter but I'd like to think there's enough desire and drive in this team to get a performance somewhere near that again."

Young's comments were echoed by Dacey.

"It's massively true," said Dacey.

"There are a lot of boys in the same situation not knowing where they're going to be or even if professional rugby players.

"Peter is still in our minds and the family so there's the extra emotion to win something for him."

Double hundred

This Italian trip will be a special milestone for Dacey as he plays his 200th game for Cardiff, becoming only the third player after Lloyd Williams and Taufa'ao Filise to achieve that since the move to regional rugby in 2003.

"I remember Robert Sidoli, a Merthyr boy, coming to my school when I was about 12 and thinking I wanted to be a professional player," said Dacey.

"I never thought when growing up in Merthyr that I would be a professional rugby player let alone be making my 200th appearance.

"At times it does feel like 200. My history with injuries is no secret but I'm just looking forward to a big game on Saturday."

So what are his highlights?

"My first professional game in front of my family, then first game as captain in 2017 away to Toulouse," said Dacey.

"No one expected us to win but we did and won the cup. Bilbao [2018 final] was a huge moment.

"It was also the first time the family had come on an away game with my little boy so that was massive.

"I've got another boy now so it would be nice to get them both a medal."

Cardiff fans will hope for the same thing.