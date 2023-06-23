Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Henderson's Six Nations was cut short when he fractured his arm in Ireland's win over Scotland

Ulster captain Iain Henderson has signed a two-year contract extension which will keep him at the province until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The Irish Rugby Football Union announced the deal for the centrally-contracted player on Friday.

Henderson, 31, has won 72 Ireland caps, four of which came in this year's Grand Slam-winning Six Nations campaign.

"I am delighted to sign with the IRFU and Ulster for another two seasons," said the Ireland lock.

"It is an incredible honour pulling on my provincial and international colours and I believe that there is more to come as we look to build in the months ahead."

IRFU performance director David Nucifora said that Henderson has "developed into an important leader within both the Ireland and Ulster environments".

"We are delighted to have ensured that he continues his career in Ireland. I have no doubt that he will continue to add positively to both environments in the months and years to come," added Nucifora.

The second row was ruled out of Ireland's Grand Slam-clinching win over England after fracturing an arm in the victory over Scotland at Murrayfield.

The injury forced him to miss Ulster's Heineken Champions Cup last-16 defeat by Leinster and the remainder of the season.

Henderson made his senior Ulster debut in 2012 and succeeded Rory Best as the province's captain in 2019.

The 31-year-old has won three Six Nations titles with Ireland and was selected for the British & Irish Lions' tours of New Zealand in 2017 and South Africa in 2021.