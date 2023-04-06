Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Aki Seiuli will miss Dragons' remaining two league games following his red card

Aki Seiuli's Dragons season is over after the prop was banned for dangerous play at Glasgow Warrriors on Saturday.

The Samoan prop was sent off during their European Challenge Cup tie for making contact with an opponent's head.

A disciplinary panel has issued a three-week suspension that rules him out of the Dragons' remaining United Rugby Championship fixtures against Ulster and Scarlets.

It was the Dragons' third red card in as many games.

Loose-head Seiuli was sent off by referee Tual Trainini in the 33rd minute of the match at Scotstoun after clattering into the head of Glasgow scrum-half George Horne at a ruck.

Dragons went on to suffer a record 73-33 defeat to the Warriors.

An initial six-week suspension was reduced to three due to the 30-year-old's clear disciplinary record and timely apology to Horne.

If Seiuli applies for and completes a World Rugby coaching intervention, he will be free to play on Monday 24 April.

However this is still two days after the Dragons' final game of the season against Scarlets as part of Judgement Day in the Principality Stadium.

His sending off followed red cards in the previous games for teammates Matthew Screech and Sio Tomkinson.