Ashman squeezes in at the corner to score on his debut against Australia

Scotland hooker Ewan Ashman will join Edinburgh from Sale Sharks this summer on a four-year deal.

The 23-year-old, who has seven caps, has had brief loan spells at Edinburgh and Glasgow but has otherwise spent his professional career with Sale.

The highly rated forward was born in Toronto but qualifies for Scotland as his father is from Edinburgh.

"I'm buzzing to be joining Edinburgh - it's a team I've always supported," he told the club's website.

"As a city, Edinburgh has always felt like home. It's where my family is from and I can't wait to move back there.

"I loved my short stint at the club when I was younger. It's a great group of boys and some of my best mates I played with at age grade are now the core of the squad, which definitely played a factor in my decision to move.

"The ethos and energy around the club was also a big factor as I improved a lot during my time in Edinburgh."

Ashman made his Test debut in 2021, scoring in spectacular fashion in the corner to help Scotland beat Australia 15-13 at Murrayfield.

He excelled at age-grade level for Scotland - scoring 10 tries in 15 matches for the under-20 side - and is established in the pack of the English Premiership's second-placed side Sale.

He believes Edinburgh are getting a significantly better player than the raw youngster that featured for them on loan four years ago.

"My spell in 2019 seems a long time ago now. I'm obviously a lot more experienced having run out over 50 times with Sale Sharks in the Premiership and Europe - I'm definitely a smarter player for that," he added.

"But at heart, I'm definitely still the same player. I want to enjoy my rugby, impose myself through physicality and enjoy myself on the pitch."

Ashman is the second Scotland player to agree to join Edinburgh this week after scrum-half Scott Steele signalled his intention to sign when he leaves Harlequins in the summer.

Mike Blair, who is set to step down as head coach at the end of this season, believes Edinburgh have signed a player of real calibre in Ashman.

"Ewan is a top prospect and a player that Edinburgh supporters should be hugely excited about," the former Scotland scrum-half said.

"He brings a lot of quality to the position and is only going to get better, given his relatively young age.

"It's brilliant that the club has secured his signing on a long-term deal. He will be a top player for both Edinburgh and Scotland in the seasons to come."