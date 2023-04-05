Second row Itoje has 67 caps for England

England lock Maro Itoje says players need to "make sure we're holding each other to account" in light of the Rugby Football Union's report into racism.

The investigation found former England centre Luther Burrell's claims of racism in the sport were true.

The governing body also published the findings of research which found that "in every area of elite rugby, players had experienced some form of racism".

Itoje said he had experienced occasions "below standard" in his career.

"Obviously that's not a great place to be, that's not what we want in our sport," Itoje said in response to the findings of the investigation.

"As always, we need to be actively trying to be anti-racist and try to eradicate this from our sport, our game, and our lives.

"There has been improvements, but this is a further reminder that we need to continue to challenge this, to make sure we're holding each other to account."

The revelations from ex-Newcastle Falcons and Northampton Saints back Burrell have prompted the RFU to fast-track publication of a new strategy to promote inclusion in the elite game.

The findings of the investigation, published on Tuesday, also concluded that racism in rugby "took the form of inappropriate or discriminatory comments and jokes from team-mates, opposition players and coaches".

Saracens' Itoje said he has had experiences "where things weren't exactly what I've liked" but that his skin colour had never held him back in being selected for teams or how coaches perceived him.

"I guess there's been occasions with individuals throughout my time that have been below standard," the 28-year-old added.

"You challenge the situation. Most people don't realise what they are saying or doing is racist until you actually explain it to them.

"Often when you explain to them 'this is what you said and it means this when you said it to me' once, they understand the connotation and context behind it, more often than not they realise and learn from the situation. That's how I've seen it so far."