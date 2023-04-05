Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Delaney Burns made her debut for England in this year's Six Nations against Italy

England second row Delaney Burns has signed a new deal with Premier 15s club Bristol.

The 21-year-old forward has started every league match for the Bears this season.

Burns made her Red Roses debut in the Six Nations win over Italy last weekend.

She joined Bristol's senior team ahead of the 2019-20 season and has since made 41 appearances.

"Delaney has been one of the outstanding players in the squad this season and has gone from strength to strength, not only in her set piece but in her leadership as well for someone who is only 21 years old," head coach Dave Ward said.

"She has been involved in every game this season and her consistency of performance is a credit to the work she has put in."