Scott Steele scored a try on his one start for Scotland away to Italy in 2021

Scotland scrum-half Scott Steele is to join Edinburgh on a one-year deal when he leaves Harlequins in the summer.

The 29-year-old won the last of his four international caps in 2021.

Having played more than 100 games for London Irish, Dumfries-born Steele moved the Harlequins in 2020, helping them win the English Premiership title in his first season.

"He is an excellent defender and will help bring energy and tempo to the attack," said head coach Mike Blair.

Ben Vellacott, 28, capped once as a replacement in the 2022 Six Nations but overlooked this year, signed a "multi-year" contract extension in December.

The club's other scrum-halves, Henry Pyrgos, 33, and Charlie Shiel, 25, both agreed deals to run for undisclosed periods of time in March 2021.

"Moving to Edinburgh will hopefully be an easy transition for me as I know a lot of the current squad through my time in the Scotland set-up," said Steele.

"Coming back home to Scotland after 12 years playing down in England is something I've always wanted to do."