Jared and Ewan Rosser: Brothers sign new contracts with Dragons
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Dragons wing Jared Rosser has signed a new contract with the Welsh region.
Rosser, 25 is joined by younger brother Ewan, 22, who has signed a senior academy contract and will train with the first team.
Dragons had already announced contracts for Ashton Hewitt, Jack Dixon, Elliot Dee, Harrison Keddie, Ollie Griffiths, Lloyd Fairbrother and Joe Davies.
However, the region are still to make an announcement regarding British and Irish Lions back-row Ross Moriarty.