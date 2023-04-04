Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jared Rosser has scored 27 tries in 74 Dragons appearances since his professional debut in 2017

Dragons wing Jared Rosser has signed a new contract with the Welsh region.

Rosser, 25 is joined by younger brother Ewan, 22, who has signed a senior academy contract and will train with the first team.

Dragons had already announced contracts for Ashton Hewitt, Jack Dixon, Elliot Dee, Harrison Keddie, Ollie Griffiths, Lloyd Fairbrother and Joe Davies.

However, the region are still to make an announcement regarding British and Irish Lions back-row Ross Moriarty.