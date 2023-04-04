Tom Ellis: Sale Sharks sign Bath back-rower on deal until end of 2023-24
Sale Sharks have signed Bath back-rower Tom Ellis on a deal until the end of the 2023-24 Premiership season.
The 28-year-old came through Bath's academy and made 127 appearances for his hometown club.
He had a loan spell with Saracens earlier this year.
"I'm really happy to be here. From the outside it's clear that this is a team and a club that's on the up and I think the style of play here suits me," he told the club website.