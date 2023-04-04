Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Ellis had a loan spell with Saracens at the start of 2023 to cover for Six Nations call-ups

Sale Sharks have signed Bath back-rower Tom Ellis on a deal until the end of the 2023-24 Premiership season.

The 28-year-old came through Bath's academy and made 127 appearances for his hometown club.

He had a loan spell with Saracens earlier this year.