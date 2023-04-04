South Africa back row Bobby Skinstad (L) was among the Dragons signings while Tony Brown was involved at Rodney Parade

Former Dragons and Newport RFC benefactor and owner Tony Brown has died aged 86, with both teams paying tribute to him.

Businessman Brown became involved with Newport in 1997 and became their chief executive before Welsh rugby's 2003 introduction of regions.

During a tumultuous era, Brown became owner of what was then Newport Gwent Dragons.

"He transformed Newport rugby," said Dragons chief executive Mark Jones.

"I count myself extremely fortunate to have known Tony since his first involvement here. I have seen first-hand his impact and without his investment and passion, we simply would not be where we are today.

"It was not just his financial backing that earned him cult status with so many fans. He was a true man of the people, often seen selling matchday programmes from the terraces or taking time to talk to supporters about his hopes and ambitions."

Dragons chairman David Buttress wrote on Twitter: "My personal condolences to Tony's family and his close friends. A lovely and kind gentleman.

"Tony had a great twinkle in his eye, a life lived to the full, with a passion for what he did in both business and in sport. He will be sorely missed, but greatly remembered in the 'port."

When Brown became involved, Newport were playing at Rodney Parade, a venue since sold to the Welsh Rugby Union.

Dragons now play at the ground, which is also home to League Two football club Newport County.

Echoing the sentiments of Dragons, external-link Newport RFC stated on their website: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Anthony "Tony" Charles Brown, a man who has left an incredible legacy for the game in Newport.

"Tony Brown first joined the club as a vice-president in 1997, before becoming our first chief executive then major shareholder. During his tenure, Brown oversaw an unprecedented transformation, bringing in an array of international stars and achieving silverware with the Welsh Cup in 2001.

"The Tony Brown era is regarded as one of the most memorable times in the club's history, and his invaluable contribution led to him being one of the first inductees into the NRFC Hall of Fame in 2012.

"Our thoughts and condolences go to his family and friends at this difficult time."

Recruits during Brown's time at Rodney Parade included a host of South Africa stars, including Bobby Skinstad, Gary Teichmann, Percy Montgomery and Adrian Garvey as well as New Zealand and Wales full-back Shane Howarth, Wales prop Peter Rogers and Canada's Rod Snow while Jason Jones-Hughes was recruited from Australia before playing for Wales.