Exeter's Jack Nowell (pictured), Sam Simmonds, Harry Williams and Luke Cowan-Dickie will play in France next season

Exeter centre Henry Slade says playing with his best mates for what might be the last time is a "massive motivation" before the Champions Cup quarter-final against Stormers.

The Chiefs squad will be broken up this summer, with a host of key players leaving the club.

Saturday's showdown at Sandy Park could be their last game together on the European stage.

"Some of my best mates, in life and in rugby, are in this team," Slade said.

Speaking on the Rugby Union Weekly podcast, the England international added: "They won't be here next year, and we have made a big point of sending those boys off on a high.

"You never know if we you will be able to play with them again, ever."

'We've had an unbelievable 10 years together'

Slade has spent much of the last decade at Exeter with the likes of Jack Nowell, Sam Simmonds, Harry Williams and Luke Cowan-Dickie, who are all on their way to France next season.

Together the homegrown core won the Premiership in 2017 as well as a Premiership and Champions Cup double in 2020.

"We've had an unbelievable 10 to 12 years playing for the Chiefs together, and to see some of these boys go is going to be sad, and it is going to be a different place next year," Slade said.

"But it is definitely a massive motivation to send those boys out having won something again.

"Obviously Saturday doesn't win it for us, but it puts us in a really good spot then.

"It is a massive game, but we want to send those boys out on a high and to do that we are going to have to beat a hell of a side in the Stormers on Saturday and it is a challenge we are all looking forward to."

Slade will be 'one of the old heads'

Slade says next season is going to be "strange" with seven of the 10 most experienced players at the club all leaving Sandy Park.

Only Slade, club captain Jack Yeandle and prop Alec Hepburn will remain.

"In the changing room there is an area reserved for the 10 highest-capped people. Next year, seven of the 10 are leaving," he explained.

"So it is going to be a bit of a change up that end of the changing room. I am going to be one of the old heads, and I don't like it!"

And Slade says the motivation of ending this dynasty of Exeter rugby in style is driving him on, after a mentally and physically draining Six Nations with England.

"I sort of said to [director of rugby] Rob [Baxter] I don't really want to have the time off now, because if I have the time off now I am potentially missing some of the biggest games of the season with some of my best mates who I may not ever get to play with again," Slade added.

"It made it quite easy to just get back in and crack on, because there are so many different motivating factors."