Sam Costelow kicked three penalties before having to leave the field against Brive

European Challenge Cup quarter-final: Scarlets v Clermont Auvergne Venue: Parc y Scarlets Date: Friday 7 April April Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales FM/DAB in south west Wales, the BBC Sport website and app

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel hopes fly-half Sam Costelow will be fit for Friday's Challenge Cup quarter-final against Clermont Auvergne in Llanelli.

Costelow left the field after injuring a leg in the 19-7 win at Parc y Scarlets against Brive on Friday.

It could be a blow for Scarlets with the 22-year-old enjoying an impactful season which led to his first Wales cap against New Zealand last November.

"He's not too bad, he is up and about, I am sure he will be fine," Peel said.

Costelow was replaced by Rhys Patchell against Brive, with fellow Wales internationals Ken Owens and Wyn Jones also returning to boost the side after the 2023 Six Nations.

Scarlets welcome French opposition for the second week running after Clermont Auvergne's 33-26 win at Bristol.

This will be the eighth time the two sides have met, the fourth in Llanelli.

The French Top 14 outfit had been in the Champions Cup, but dropped down into the lower tier competition after only winning one of their group games.

But Peel says they will be a "quality outfit".

"They have obviously got some world class players, [Damian] Penaud is probably one of the best wings in the world, he scored two tries last week.

"If you give them time and space, they are going to be very difficult to beat, so the challenge is to cut the time, cut the space, and we have got to execute when we get opportunities.

"It's a huge game, a big occasion, I am sure there will be a good crowd supporting us."

Scarlets have not lost in Europe this season, having won all of their pool games, with the competition credited for kickstarting their season.

Prior to Europe, Scarlets had lost seven of nine United Rugby Championship fixtures, but since then they have enjoyed five league wins, including two Welsh derbies and notable victories over South African teams Bulls and Sharks.

"It [Europe] came at the right time for us," Peel said.

"We had a couple of weeks off during the autumn internationals, which came at a good time as well because we managed to get some guys fit who had not been fit throughout the course of the first block. We were also dealing with a few suspensions.

"[Europe] gave us a different emphasis and you could say that has definitely helped us. A bit of momentum and confidence grows, which is probably where we are at now."

Links with Bristol's Lloyd

Peel said he is getting close to assembling his squad for next season, with the regions now in a position to offer players contracts after a deal was struck with the Welsh Rugby Union.

"We have obviously made strides in that area, there is a bit of retention stuff that is almost done, a few players we are looking to add as well.

"Those talks are ongoing at the minute, so I am hoping there will be some announcements shortly," Peel said.

Ioan Lloyd's contract with Bristol Bears expires this summer and Scarlets have been linked with signing the versatile 21-year-old Wales international.

"He is a player of high quality, obviously, and I am sure he will have a lot of interest," said Peel said.

"We will see how that one goes. He is definitely one that anyone would be interested in.

"He is very skilful, he is able to break the line, he is able to take defenders on and he is still a young man, so there is a lot of growth in him."