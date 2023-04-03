Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Jordi Murphy scored a famous try as Ireland beat New Zealand in 2016

Ulster and Ireland back row Jordi Murphy has announced he will retire from rugby at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old joined Ulster in 2018 after coming through Leinster's academy.

Murphy won three Six Nations titles and scored a famous try in Ireland's first-ever win over New Zealand in 2016.

"I feel that the time is right and together with my family we are looking forward to the next chapter of our lives," Murphy posted on social media.

"To play for my boyhood club Leinster and my current club Ulster are experiences that I will always cherish.

"To represent my country will always be one of the highlights of my life.

"I look forward to contributing as best as I can to the team for the remainder of the season."

Murphy made his Leinster debut in 2011 and won three league titles and the European Cup in 2018, before departing his native province to join Ulster that summer.

He won 30 Ireland caps after making his debut in the 2014 Six Nations and played in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

Murphy scored three international tries, the most famous of which came against the All Blacks in Chicago in 2016 as Ireland defeated New Zealand for the first time in their history.