New Zealand claimed gold in both the men's and women's events in Hong Kong

Great Britain women won bronze at the World Rugby Sevens Series event in Hong Kong, but the men's team missed out on a medal.

The women beat Fiji 22-19 to claim their first medal of the 2022-23 worldwide series.

However, GB men finished fourth in their event, beaten 19-17 by France in the bronze final.

New Zealand won both events, beating Australia in the women's final and Fiji in the men's showpiece.

Isla Norman-Bell scored the winning try for GB women in the 17th minute at Hong Kong Stadium.Jasmine Joyce scored two tries, with Lisa Thomson also dotting down.

The seventh and final tournament of the season takes place in Toulouse from 12-14 May.

The British men were unable to repeat the women's heroics, with Stephen Parez touching down for France's decisive score at the conclusion of an end-to-end encounter.