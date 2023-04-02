Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Women's Six Nations: Abby Dow and Jess Breach star in England's 12 try victory

England head coach Simon Middleton joked prop Sarah Bern is the side's "fourth back-three player" after a rampaging performance in Sunday's dominant win against Italy.

Player of the match Bern had two try assists, made 138 metres and broke four tackles in England's 68-5 win.

The 25-year-old looked more like a back than a prop at times as she repeatedly broke free down the wing.

"She likes running in space and it suits us fine," Middleton said.

"She's such a destructive player when she's got the ball in her hand. She's such a good decision-maker.

"We spoke after. She's going to scrummage in the middle and run with the backs on the edge - that will be it now."

From centre to prop

Sarah Bern was England's player of the match against Italy

Bern's athleticism is thanks to an under-18s career as a centre, before she moved into the back row and eventually to prop so that she could break into England's 2017 World Cup squad.

"I got forced into it," Bern joked.

"They said they wanted me to come into the senior squad as a tight-head. I said no the first time, then there was a chance to go to the World Cup.

"Playing in the centres is still where I like to think of myself. I love attacking and if I can get the opportunity to get my hands on the ball - it's probably the thing I love most about rugby."

Bern explained her increased presence on the wings is down to the absence of several of England's other ball-carriers - with 19 Red Roses players unavailable in this tournament.

"My role slightly changed," she added. "The opportunity popped up so I'm really happy to take it."

'Edge-of-the-seat' England

Bern was one of many England players who contributed to an exciting attacking gameplan, expertly choreographed by fly-half Holly Aitchison.

Aitchison has stepped into the number 10 shirt, vacated by an injured Zoe Harrison, and made it her own with wily tactical kicking and stellar distribution.

Captain Marlie Packer said her team were proud to have played "edge-of-the-seat stuff" to "get more fans in".

So far, it is working. A crowd of 12,947 were entertained in Northampton and England's closing game against France at Twickenham - set to be the decider - should surpass the world-record attendance for a women's game of 42,579.

Bern promised more of the same for anyone who comes out as she added: "We want to play attacking rugby and get the fans on their feet."