From the section Rugby Union

Max Malins scored a try in either half as Saracens recovered to beat Ospreys

Heineken Champions Cup: Saracens v Ospreys Saracens (13) 35 Trie: Malins 2, Taylor, Woolstencroft Cons: Farrell 3 Pens: Farrell 3 Ospreys (14) 20 Tries: Collins, K Williams Cons: O Williams 2 Pens: O Williams 2

Max Malins scored two tries as Saracens came from behind to beat Ospreys 35-20 and set up a Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final trip to La Rochelle.

Ospreys led through tries from Michael Collins and Keiran Williams, before Malins crossed to reduce the deficit to one point at the interval.

Owen Williams kicked the visitors further in front but Malins levelled.

Owen Farrell's penalty edged Sarries into the lead and Duncan Taylor and Tom Woolstencroft tries sealed victory.

Saracens: Goode; Malins, Lozowski, Tompkins, Maitland; Farrell (capt), Ivan Zyl; M Vunipola, George, Riccioni, Itoje, Tizard, Christie, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Mawi, Clarey, Isiekwe, Wray, A Davies, Taylor, Lewington.

Ospreys: Collins; North, Watkin, K Williams, L Morgan; O Williams, Webb; Smith, Parry, Francis, Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Roots, Tipuric (capt), M Morris.

Replacements: Lake, G Thomas, Botha, R Davies, Lydiate, Morgan-Williams, Anscombe, Hopkins.