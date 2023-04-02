Close menu

Heineken Champions Cup: Saracens 35-20 Ospreys - Max Malins claims two tries to seal last-eight spot

Max Malins
Max Malins scored a try in either half as Saracens recovered to beat Ospreys
Heineken Champions Cup: Saracens v Ospreys
Saracens (13) 35
Trie: Malins 2, Taylor, Woolstencroft Cons: Farrell 3 Pens: Farrell 3
Ospreys (14) 20
Tries: Collins, K Williams Cons: O Williams 2 Pens: O Williams 2

Max Malins scored two tries as Saracens came from behind to beat Ospreys 35-20 and set up a Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final trip to La Rochelle.

Ospreys led through tries from Michael Collins and Keiran Williams, before Malins crossed to reduce the deficit to one point at the interval.

Owen Williams kicked the visitors further in front but Malins levelled.

Owen Farrell's penalty edged Sarries into the lead and Duncan Taylor and Tom Woolstencroft tries sealed victory.

Saracens: Goode; Malins, Lozowski, Tompkins, Maitland; Farrell (capt), Ivan Zyl; M Vunipola, George, Riccioni, Itoje, Tizard, Christie, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Mawi, Clarey, Isiekwe, Wray, A Davies, Taylor, Lewington.

Ospreys: Collins; North, Watkin, K Williams, L Morgan; O Williams, Webb; Smith, Parry, Francis, Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Roots, Tipuric (capt), M Morris.

Replacements: Lake, G Thomas, Botha, R Davies, Lydiate, Morgan-Williams, Anscombe, Hopkins.

  • Comment posted by Ex-Corshamite, today at 17:09

    Very competitive game up to half-time. Saracens ended the match much stronger and fitter whereas the Ospreys committed rugby suicide second half. Tipuric was badly missed, Webb was too slow getting the ball away and although it was good to see Dewi Lake back he needs to work on his lineout throws. Good luck next round Sarries.

  • Comment posted by Welsh and proud, today at 17:08

    Although the Ospreys played well, Saracens on the whole were the better team, helped in small part by the inconsistency of the ref. He bottled once or twice. Well played the Ospreys playing against 16 men

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 17:12

      U172022112003 replied:
      So the better team won because the ref was biased?!

  • Comment posted by Dong Work for Yuda, today at 17:03

    One wonders why the Scottish and Welsh teams are allowed into the Champions Cup?

    • Reply posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 17:13

      Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine replied:
      Otherwise the big teams would play each other too early in the tournament

