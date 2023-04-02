Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Max Malins scored a try in either half as Saracens recovered to beat Ospreys

Heineken Champions Cup: Saracens v Ospreys Saracens (13) 35 Trie: Malins 2, Taylor, Woolstencroft Cons: Farrell 3 Pens: Farrell 3 Ospreys (14) 20 Tries: Collins, K Williams Cons: O Williams 2 Pens: O Williams 2

Max Malins scored two tries as Saracens came from behind to beat Ospreys 35-20 and set up a Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final trip to La Rochelle.

Ospreys led through tries from Michael Collins and Keiran Williams, before Malins crossed to reduce the deficit to one point at the interval.

Owen Williams kicked the visitors further in front but Malins levelled.

Owen Farrell's penalty edged Sarries into the lead and Duncan Taylor and Tom Woolstencroft tries sealed victory.

Quarter-final draw (7-9 April) Exeter Chiefs v Stormers La Rochelle v Saracens Leinster v Leicester Tigers Toulouse v Sharks

Sarries recover after slow start

The three-time winners were laboured in their start as Ospreys, backed by their vocal travelling support, played with freedom in the early exchanges.

Ospreys centre Keiran Williams was the best player at the StoneX Stadium in the first half and had an influential role in the first try as he broke the line in midfield before feeding Collins for a run-in.

Ospreys continued to gain momentum and threatened an upset when Ethan Roots forced Nick Tompkins to lose possession with a ferocious hit and Justin Tipuric gathered the loose ball.

The visiting captain was hauled down deep in Sarries territory but the ball was recycled and Owen Williams freed his arms in the tackle to get the ball away for Keiran Williams to scoop it up and score.

Farrell's penalties kept the hosts in the game, despite their below-par performance, but Keiran Williams was then sent to the bin for not releasing Ben Earl in the tackle before trying to compete for the ball in the ruck.

Sarries then rallied and Malins had enough momentum after being brought down short of the line to stretch his arm and ground the ball on the whitewash.

Owen Williams edged the visitors further ahead from the tee, but Saracens responded well after the restart.

Malins restored parity when Alex Goode's kick-through bounced fortuitously for Andy Christie to throw the pass back inside for the winger to dot down.

Farrell's penalty handed Saracens the lead for the first time and, as Ospreys chased the game and tried to take a quick line-out, Taylor was alert to intercept Rhys Webb's throw-in and scamper clear for the killer blow.

Woolstencroft powered over for a fourth try late on and Saracens' pursuit of a fourth star on the jersey will continue with a trip to France to take on the defending champions.

The final hurrah for Ospreys stalwart?

The scoreline does not reflect Ospreys' performance as they were in the hunt for 68 minutes until Webb's loose pass for Taylor's try.

Keiran Williams was tenacious in defence and exciting in attack as the visitors flew out of the blocks in the north London sunshine.

Roots was fired-up on the flank and he tirelessly covered ground to thwart the Saracens attack.

But the most poignant performance was that of veteran Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones, a stalwart for club and country.

The 37-year-old missed one tackle of note against Mako Vunipola, who carried brilliantly for the hosts, but was otherwise solid in the loose and a nuisance at the line-out.

He is out of contract in the summer after 18 years with the club and defeat meant he could have played his final European game for the Welsh region in Europe. But he will leave big boots to fill if he decides to move on.

Saracens: Goode; Malins, Lozowski, Tompkins, Maitland; Farrell (capt), Ivan Zyl; M Vunipola, George, Riccioni, Itoje, Tizard, Christie, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Mawi, Clarey, Isiekwe, Wray, A Davies, Taylor, Lewington.

Ospreys: Collins; North, Watkin, K Williams, L Morgan; O Williams, Webb; Smith, Parry, Francis, Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Roots, Tipuric (capt), M Morris.

Replacements: Lake, G Thomas, Botha, R Davies, Lydiate, Morgan-Williams, Anscombe, Hopkins.