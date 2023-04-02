Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Heineken Champions Cup: Exeter v Montpellier Exeter: (14 HT) 26 FT 33 AET Tries: Sio, S Simmonds, Wyatt, Iosefa-Scott, Yeandle Cons: J Simmonds (4) Montpellier: (15 HT) 26 FT 33 AET Tries: Langdon, Rattez, Nouchi, Carbonel Pens: Garbisi (3) Cons: Garbisi (2) Exeter win on try countback

Exeter claimed a Champions Cup quarter-final place by scoring more tries than 14-man Montpellier in a thrilling match that finished 33-33 after extra time.

Joe Simmonds converted Jack Yeandle's try in the 100th minute to level the scores, with Chiefs having scored five tries to Montpellier's four.

The visitors had Zach Mercer sent off in the second half but Paolo Garbisi's penalty took the game into extra time.

Louis Carbonel's try put Montpellier ahead until Yeandle crashed over.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Exeter: Wyatt; Nowell (capt), Slade, O'Brien, Woodburn; J Simmonds, Becconsall; Sio, Frost, Street, Gray, Jenkins, Kirsten, Tshiunza, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Yeandle, Hepburn, Iosefa-Scott, Davis, Ewers, Cairns, Skinner, Hodge

Montpellier: Bouthier (capt); Lam, Darmon, Serfontein, Rattez; Garbisi, Reinach; Forletta, Paenga-Amosa, Thomas, Stooke, Duguid, Van Rensburg, Dakuwaqa, Mercer.

Replacements: Langdon, Lamositele, Haouas, Nouchi, Coly, Carbonel, Bridge, Tauleigne.

Referee: Andrew Brace (Wal)