Heineken Champions Cup: Exeter Chiefs 33-33 Montpellier - Hosts win on try countback

Heineken Champions Cup: Exeter v Montpellier
Exeter: (14 HT) 26 FT 33 AET
Tries: Sio, S Simmonds, Wyatt, Iosefa-Scott, Yeandle Cons: J Simmonds (4)
Montpellier: (15 HT) 26 FT 33 AET
Tries: Langdon, Rattez, Nouchi, Carbonel Pens: Garbisi (3) Cons: Garbisi (2)
Exeter win on try countback

Exeter claimed a Champions Cup quarter-final place by scoring more tries than 14-man Montpellier in a thrilling match that finished 33-33 after extra time.

Joe Simmonds converted Jack Yeandle's try in the 100th minute to level the scores, with Chiefs having scored five tries to Montpellier's four.

The visitors had Zach Mercer sent off in the second half but Paolo Garbisi's penalty took the game into extra time.

Louis Carbonel's try put Montpellier ahead until Yeandle crashed over.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Exeter: Wyatt; Nowell (capt), Slade, O'Brien, Woodburn; J Simmonds, Becconsall; Sio, Frost, Street, Gray, Jenkins, Kirsten, Tshiunza, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Yeandle, Hepburn, Iosefa-Scott, Davis, Ewers, Cairns, Skinner, Hodge

Montpellier: Bouthier (capt); Lam, Darmon, Serfontein, Rattez; Garbisi, Reinach; Forletta, Paenga-Amosa, Thomas, Stooke, Duguid, Van Rensburg, Dakuwaqa, Mercer.

Replacements: Langdon, Lamositele, Haouas, Nouchi, Coly, Carbonel, Bridge, Tauleigne.

Referee: Andrew Brace (Wal)

Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • Comment posted by mrmjvc, today at 15:40

    If this weekend's results doesn't finally convince the RFU how far behind the Premiership is nothing will. The other 2 leagues are miles ahead of us. Exeter barely beat a 14 man team at home while Leicester only just knocked out a team 14th in the URC. Saracens currently losing to the 12th ranked side. English rugby is dying a slow death ☹

  • Comment posted by brucyboy, today at 15:39

    Disgraceful officiating once again, didn’t even look bad in slow motion. This needs to be sorted or the game is going to die so many turning away from rugby right now.

  • Comment posted by weejim, today at 15:37

    Wish they would go back to the days of the full team penalty shootout like Cardiff v Leicester 2009.

    Proper drama we all want to see!

    • Reply posted by Joe, today at 15:41

      Joe replied:
      The Biarritz Bayonne a couple of years back was even better as Steffon Armitage got the winning kick in that game!

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 15:36

    That was definitely not a red. It looked like Tshiunza’s head went up after the tackle and even the slow motion replay didn’t look nasty either

    • Reply posted by PMA, today at 15:41

      PMA replied:
      So Tshiunza's head was even higher and still was hit by the shoulder? Therefore the challenge was definitely too high?

      To be fair, I felt there should have been some scope for mitigation as Mercer wasn't exactly putting much momentum in, but he was high and he didn't get his arm up, led with the shoulder, so probably would have been a red on balance, regardless.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 15:32

    Brilliant game and well done Exeter although Montpellier deserve a lot of credit for their play. Harsh red card and a few decisions went against them.

    • Reply posted by TeeJay, today at 15:41

      TeeJay replied:
      Agree, a proper cup game, and the red was harsh but correct as per the current laws.......unfortunately

