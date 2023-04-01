Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Benetton's Marcus Watson, here tackled by John Porch, scored twice for the hosts

European Challenge Cup: Benetton v Connacht Benetton (21) 41 Tries: Watson 2, Smith, Padovani 2, Ruzza Cons: Umaga 4 Pen: Umaga Connacht (12) 19 Tries: Oliver, Porch 2 Cons: Hawkshaw, Forde

Benetton booked their place in the quarter-finals of the European Challenge Cup with a convincing 41-19 win over Connacht at Stadio di Monigo.

Conor Oliver and John Porch crossed early on to help Connacht to a 12-0 lead but the Italian hosts then ran rampant, scoring six tries in reply.

Marcus Watson (2), Edouardo Padavoni (2), Rhyno Smith and Federico Ruzza all crossed the whitewash for the hosts.

Wing Porch added a consolation try midway through the second half.

Connacht opened the scoring on 13 minutes. A line break from Porch set up the move as the visitors rattled through the phases, building pressure on the Benetton defence, with flanker Oliver crossing in the corner.

A second try followed four minutes later as the Irish province sustained a period of territorial domination.

Scrum-half Caolin Blade broke the line before offloading to Porch who dotted down, David Hackshaw adding the conversion to give the visitors a 12-point lead.

Benetton replied with a try of their own midway through the first-half.

Wing Watson rushed onto a wonderful pass from Tommaso Menoncello to score from just outside the Connacht 22 - Jacob Umaga notching the extras, the first of four conversions for the fly-half.

The Italians took the lead with their second try of the contest. Benetton swiftly moved the ball from left to right on the back of a penalty advantage, allowing full-back Smith to power through a would-be tackler and across the line.

A third try followed five minutes before the interval. The hosts, dominating possession, advanced deep into Connacht territory and switched play to the right flank, wing Padovani finishing well.

Padovani was back on the scoresheet just six minutes into the second-half - scoring his second try of the afternoon and Benetton's fourth - as the hosts opened their lead to 26-12.

Seven minutes later the lead was extended once more, Watson adding his second try as the Italians romped towards the quarter-finals.

The Irish province scored their third try of the contest as Porch went over for his second try following a break by Mack Hanson, reducing their arrears to 33-19.

Five minutes later Ruzza dotted down for Benetton's sixth try just after the hour mark.

Benetton: Smith; Padovani, Brex, Menoncello, Watson; Umaga, Duvenage; Tetaz Chaparro, Nicotera, Pasquali; N. Cannone, Ruzza; Negri, Lamaro, Time-Stowers.

Replacements: Maile, Gallo, Alongi, Favretto, Zuliani, Izekor, Garbisi, Albornoz.

Connacht: O'Halloran; Porch, Farrell, Aki, Hansen; Hawkshaw, Blade; Dooley, Heffernan, Aungier; Fifita, N. Murray, Prendergast, Oliver, Boyle.

Replacements: Tierney-Martin, Duggan, Illo, Dowling, Hurley-Langton, Marmion, Forde, Jennings.

Referee: Christophe Ridley (RFU)