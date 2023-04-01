Close menu

Heineken Champions Cup: La Rochelle 29-26 Gloucester - holders through with late try

La Rochelle celebrates victory over Gloucester
La Rochelle will play Saracens or Ospreys in the quarter-finals
Heineken Champions Cup: La Rochelle v Gloucester
La Rochelle: (15) 29
Tries: Bourgarit, Thomas 2, Kerr-Barlow; Pen: Hastoy; Cons: Hastoy 3
Gloucester: (15) 26
Tries: Harris, Clarke, Rees-Zammit; Pens: Twelvetrees 3; Con: Twelvetrees

Gloucester produced an outstanding display but fell agonisingly short of upsetting holders La Rochelle in the last 16 of the Heineken Champions Cup.

Defensively resolute and attacking with freedom throughout, Gloucester led by four points with four minutes left.

But Teddy Thomas went over in the corner for his second try to ensure the French side progressed to the quarter-finals.

Ronan O'Gara's team will face Saracens or Ospreys in the last eight.

Chris Harris and Freddie Clarke went over for Gloucester in a first half that ended level at 15-15.

After falling seven points behind early in the second period, Louis Rees-Zammit's try and two Billy Twelvetrees penalties put the Cherry and Whites on the brink of a famous victory.

The hosts were roared on during a spell of sustained pressure near Gloucester's try-line and eventually spread the ball wide for Thomas to score the match-winning try.

Quarter-final draw (7-9 April)
Exeter Chiefs/Montpellier v Stormers
La Rochelle v Saracens/Ospreys
Leinster v Leicester Tigers
Toulouse/Bulls v Sharks

Gloucester come so close to famous upset

Before kick-off not many gave Gloucester, currently ninth in the Premiership after three consecutive league defeats, much chance of beating the champions on French soil.

However, hopes of an upset quickly grew when the Cherry and Whites worked the ball infield from a line-out and centre Harris darted through a gap for the opening try.

Hooker Pierre Bourgarit responded from close range and Thomas wrested the ball from Gloucester hands to give La Rochelle the lead, but Gloucester lock forward Clarke produced an acrobatic finish in the corner - more reminiscent of a winger than a second-rower - to restore parity.

The visitors could have led at the interval, but a Santi Carreras effort was ruled out after the officials deemed that Rees-Zammit pushed Greg Alldritt in the back as the hosts' number eight attempted to field a loose ball on the ground.

Gloucester could easily have crumbled when captain Lewis Ludlow was sin-binned early in the second period for illegally halting a maul, after which home scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow sniped over from close range.

But back came Gloucester, making light of their one-man disadvantage to score their third try when Wales winger Rees-Zammit advanced on to Twelvetrees' high kick and touched down.

A successful Twelvetrees penalty gave Gloucester a one-point lead and he extended that to four after La Rochelle replacement Georges-Henri Colombe's yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Ruan Ackermann.

But the English side were left distraught at full-time after Thomas had confirmed their exit from the competition.

Skivington 'devastated' as Gloucester eliminated

Gloucester head coach George Skivington told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"The boys were brave in the way they attacked the game, they made the right decisions and put pressure on them at the right times.

"This is a serious outfit; these are the European champions and the budgets would blow your mind in comparison.

"Tonight we showed some proper grit and played smart rugby. I'm absolutely devastated for everybody, all the players, staff and Gloucester supporters, because I think we deserved to get through that round."

Line-ups

La Rochelle: Dulin; Thomas, Rhule, Danty, Favre; Hastoy, Kerr-Barlow; Sclavi, Bourgarit, Atonio, Lavault, Skelton, Dillane, Botia, Alldritt (c).

Replacements: Lespiaucq, Wardi, Colombe, Sazy, Tanga, Boudehent, Berjon, Reus.

Gloucester: Carreras; Rees-Zammit, Harris, Atkinson, Thorley; Twelvetrees, Varney; Vivas, Blake, Gotovtsev, Clarke, Alemanno, Ackermann, Ludlow (c), Clement.

Replacements: Walker, Elrington, Ford-Robinson, Jordan, Thomas, Morgan, Chapman, May.

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland)

Comments

Join the conversation

13 comments

  • Comment posted by An Ex Pro, today at 20:11

    Great effort from Gloucester, but you just knew they would let a try in at the end.

    The English teams can barely compete with a 6.4m salary cap, next year at 5.1m - it sounds a lost cause!

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 20:05

    Ref in Glos game very inconsistent. Not sure what he is doing reffing these big matches. He was shockingly bad last year when Harlequins played Montpellier. I thought that would have seen him off.

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 20:03

    Gloucester are a proper rugby team.

  • Comment posted by SteelerBull, today at 20:01

    Variation in refereeing interpretation will run the administrations close in ruining the game. I expect a little difference between north and south but not within Europe. At least one red card and one croc roll not punished. P.S i accept South Africa pushes the geography a little but you know what i mean. ))))

  • Comment posted by Baggio, today at 19:57

    Superb performance by Gloucester. Not many expected that.

  • Comment posted by Clem Fandango, today at 19:55

    Very proud to be a Glos supporter tonight. One that got away!

  • Comment posted by Diogeues, today at 19:47

    La Rochelle were 1/250 favourites...

    Hard luck, Gloucester!

  • Comment posted by aint half hot, today at 19:44

    Excellent game. Gloucester deserved that, their attacking approach almost worked, they are good for rugby.

  • Comment posted by AJMole123, today at 19:43

    Where has this Gloucester been all season? Too busy kicking the ball away. Stepped up, actually played with the ball and went toe to toe with one of the richest teams in world rugby.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 19:40

    Despite the loss I’m so proud of that performance. Nobody expected us to get anywhere near them before this game!
    Let’s play like that in the final 3 league games now

    • Reply posted by Diogeues, today at 19:47

      Diogeues replied:
      Bit late now.

