Harvey Biljon's side have now scored 664 league points this season

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon says his players are not getting too confident after a 52-10 win over Nottingham.

Jersey scored eight tries and led 33-0 at half time to register their ninth successive win in all competitions.

They remain six points off leaders Ealing with a game in hand, which they play next week at Doncaster.

"They're confident, but their feet are on the ground at the moment," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey after his side secured a 15th bonus point this season.

"We know we've got some tough challenges coming up over the coming weeks and it's probably time to change gear and ramp up through the back end of the season.

"We've got a tough training week ahead of us before we travel to Doncaster, and we'll be looking forward to it and we'll have to back up the performances we've been putting in."

Jordan Holgate scored twice while Adam Nicol and James Hadfield also crossed for Jersey along with a penalty try to give them a bonus point before half time.

Dan Barnes, Eoghan Clarke and Ben Woollett crossed after the break to put the gloss on the victory.

"The way the players set out in that first half to go and secure victory early on was pretty impressive," Biljon added.

"Then to back it up through a second half with a full squad performance, we've got to be pretty happy.

"We're finding a real balanced approach at the moment with the platform through the forwards and our attack through the backs."