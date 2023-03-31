Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

A new six-year deal between the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and the nation's four professional teams has been signed.

The deal involving the governing body, Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets will run until 2029.

A statement said the Professional Rugby Agreement (PRA) "provides financial predictability".

Salary caps will be implemented from the start of the 2023-24 season with "fixed" and "fixed and variable" deals available to players.

The statement read: "The new PRA provides a financial framework which is made up of new funding from the WRU and club shareholders to create a sustainable platform for progress.

"It provides financial predictability for the professional game in Wales and is welcomed by all PRB members.

"Homegrown player development will be a key objective for all parties as the new PRA is designed to promote success for both the professional club game and the Welsh international side."

