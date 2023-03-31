Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jasper Wiese scored the game's only try within 12 minutes of coming off the bench

Jasper Wiese produced a "full-blooded" display in the Heineken Champions Cup win over Edinburgh, said Leicester head coach Richard Wigglesworth.

Wiese came off the bench to win the man-of-the-match award after scoring the only try in a hard-earned 16-6 victory at Welford Road.

Wigglesworth said the South African did not "sulk" after being named among the replacements for the last-16 tie.

"That performance was the mark of the man," Wigglesworth told BBC Sport.

Wiese, introduced at half-time as an injury replacement for Olly Cracknell, turned the game in his side's favour within 12 minutes of entering the fray.

The hard-running number eight claimed a loose ball and powered over Jamie Ritchie before twinkle-toeing his way over the whitewash with the touchline for close company.

Wigglesworth added: "It was 'I'll show you.' He just wants to go on and add for Leicester Tigers in that full-blooded commitment Jasper brings."

Asked about Wiese's reaction to the news he would drop to the bench from the side that beat Bristol in their last outing, Wigglesworth said: "He was good and he accepted it.

"The reasons were clear and he was fine. I asked him if he could come on and add and he nodded his head. You always get a fully committed team player. He couldn't be any better for the environment and to coach."

Leicester will be hoping for a similar impact from Wiese next weekend when they travel to face either Leinster or Ulster in the quarter-finals.