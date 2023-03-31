Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Joe Simmonds is one of six Exeter changes for the Champions Cup game with Montpellier

Heineken Champions Cup: Exeter Chiefs v Montpellier Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Sunday, 2 April Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Exeter Chiefs have made six changes to the side beaten by Bath for their Heineken Champions Cup last-16 tie with Montpellier at Sandy Park.

Jonny Gray and Jannes Kirsten come into the pack, with a new half-back pairing of Will Becconsall and Joe Simmonds.

Sean O'Brien starts at inside centre and Tom Wyatt make his first European appearance at full-back.

Exeter's director of rugby Rob Baxter has told his players to remove the negativity from the 36-19 loss to Bath.

"There was some tough talking, but I did think their needed to be," said Baxter.

"As a group, we all our had say, we all got things off our chest and now it's a case of moving forward, starting with this weekend. For me, personally, I'm really looking forward to the game.

"I know some people will ask why, but the first thing I'm looking forward to is that first scrum, just to see if we have taken on board what happened last week - and take on board what has happened in training this week.

"I want to see if we go, 'right, I'm here and I'm ready to stand up and fight'."

French side Montpellier have played Exeter four times in the last four years, with the team playing at home winning on each occasion.

The visitors name former England lock Elliott Stooke in their starting XV, with another Englishman Zach Mercer at number eight.

Cobus Reinach will play at scrum half and Italy's Paolo Garbisi will lead the attack from fly-half.

Teams

Exeter: Wyatt; Nowell (c), Slade, O'Brien, Woodburn; J Simmonds, Becconsall; Sio, Frost, Street, Gray, Jenkins, Kirsten, Tshiunza, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Yeandle, Hepburn, Iosefa-Scott, Davis, Ewers, Cairns, Skinner, Hodge

Montpellier: Bouthier (c); Lam, Darmon, Serfontein, Rattez; Garbisi, Reinach; Forletta, Paenga-Amosa, Thomas, Stooke, Duguid, Van Rensburg, Dakuwaqa, Mercer.

Replacements: Langdon, Lamositele, Haouas, Nouchi, Coly, Carbonel, Bridge, Tauleigne.