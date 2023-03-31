Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Munster lock RG Snyman will make his Champions Cup debut at Kings Park Stadium on Saturday

Heineken Champions Cup last 16 - Sharks v Munster Venue: Kings Park Stadium, Durban Date: Saturday, 1 April Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Preview, score updates and report on the BBC Sport website

Munster have made five changes for Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup last-16 encounter against Sharks in Durban.

RG Snyman will make a first start since his debut in August 2020 after recovering from a long-term injury.

Antoine Frisch, Craig Casey, Niall Scannell and captain Peter O'Mahony are also drafted in following last weekend's defeat by Glasgow.

Conor Murray is included among the replacements on his return from international duty.

Malakai Fekitoa moves to inside centre with Frisch in at 13 after missing out last week due to injury, while Jack Crowley moves from inside centre to outside half.

Sharks, who sit eighth in the URC table and three places below Munster, are also aiming to bounce back after a defeat after going down 32-20 against Scarlets in Wales.

"We weren't good in our last game, but we've worked hard to rectify that," said Sharks captain Siya Kolisi.

"This is a play-off match, everything in the past no longer matters, but I think we will be much better, we don't want a loss to define us. And Munster's loss last week also doesn't define them.

"The European Cup has a vibe different to everything else and Munster will experience that, as well as the heat of Durban."

Cell C Sharks: Chamberlain; Kok, Am, Van Rensburg, Mapimpi: Bosch, Hendrikse; Nché, Mbonambi, Du Toit, Etzebeth, Grobler, Kolisi (capt), Tshituka, Notshe.

Replacements: Van Vuuren, Mchunu, Sadie, Van Heerden, Buthelezi, Williams, Tapuai, Abrahams.

Munster: Haley; Nash, Frisch, Fekitoa, Daly; Crowley, Casey; Kilcoyne, Scannell, Salanoa, Kleyn, Snyman, O'Mahony (capt), Hodnett, Coombes.

Replacements: Barron, F Wycherley, Archer, J Wycherley, O'Donoghue, Murray, Carbery, Kendellen.