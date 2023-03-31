Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Shaunni Davies has captained Wales Women's Rugby League side

The Principality Stadium has witnessed many sporting miracles through the years.

Some may think of Shane Williams' late try against Scotland in the 2010 Six Nations or Craig Bellamy's winner versus Italy in a Euro 2004 qualifier in 2002.

But before a ball is kicked in the Welsh women's rugby union finals on Saturday, 1 April, Shaunni Davies' inclusion for the Welsh Women's Cup Final is nothing short of miraculous.

Almost two years ago the she was playing in a cup semi-final for Welsh rugby league side Cardiff Demons, when she suffered an injury that, for her, the word "horrendous" is too tame to use.

The day after the injury she was told that she would never play rugby again. Knee injuries are not uncommon in Welsh women's rugby - what's surprising here is the scale.

Having torn all four ligaments in her knee, along with impact fractures to her fibula, tibia and femur, the diagnosis was hardly surprising.

There were doubts whether she would even run again and for someone who claims that she ran before she could walk the reality of the situation was devastating.

"That period of time, of not knowing what was going on was two weeks, probably felt like two years," Davies said.

"I think the last two years have gone quicker than what that two weeks did, or it's certainly what it felt like."

The lasting damage to her mind is reflected in her body. The operation reconstructed three of the affected cruciate ligaments, but one - the posterior cruciate ligaments has not been repaired, leaving her without that ligament in her knee.

As a result Davies has needed to relearn the mechanics of how to run.

The road to recovery

The former Wales rugby league captain considers herself a glass half-full character.

"I'm a bit of a joker. If I can make light of the situation, then I will. Going through an injury that I had, I had to have a sense of humour around it," Davies added.

"But there's been days where I've had to acknowledge that I'm not in a good head space and it's okay to feel rubbish."

With the loss of rugby came a loss of identity, something the dual-code player struggled with.

"I would go somewhere, and someone would say,'how's your knee?' Not 'how's your week?' or 'what you doing on the weekend?'. It was very much that I was defined by my knee, which is quite difficult," she said.

"Because I've played sports for so long, and I turned into Shaunni with the bad knee, not Shaunni for School of Hard Knocks or Shaunni who plays rugby.

Shaunni Davies in a plaster cast after suffering her injury

"It was difficult, and I hated the fact that it happened. As much as I smile, there have been days where I've not been able to get out of bed, or I've cried the whole day, or I cry myself to sleep."

The cost of an injury as an amateur

Due to the fact that the majority of the game remains amateur, the cost still falls on the players.

"With it happening in a Rugby League game, I think there was [an expectation] that 'it's fine, because she'll be covered by Welsh Rugby League'," Davies said.

"'They'll get her in private. They'll cover all the physio'. When, in a matter of fact, as much as we're an international set-up we're still amateur."

The financial cost wasn't restricted to merely physiotherapy. Her role at School of Hard Knocks, a charity for social inclusion in impact sports was restricted, resulting in her being forced to take statutory sick pay.

"That worry of can I cover my bills? Am I going to be able to return to work in a job that I love?" she added.

"Then the additional costs of a physio. So I had to make that decision - do I want to get back on a pitch? And if so, what's the best path for me to do this?

"It's stung the pocket a lot and caused some sleepless nights, but for me it was worth it."

Pontyclun Falcons face Llandaff North in final

What makes it worth it is the opportunity to run out at Principality Stadium, representing her beloved Pontyclun Falcons in the biggest game in Welsh domestic women's rugby.

Her selection in the starting line-up against Llandaff North left her "speechless".

"I was ready to do water duty," Davies admitted.

"I didn't expect to be included within the squad let alone starting. It's hard to put into words. I cried a lot yesterday and when I start speaking about it.

"I rung my mother straight away, and she's coming back to watch. It means the world."

On Saturday she is set to start at inside centre, a challenge that she will relish.

"I would spend 80 minutes defending if I could. I absolutely love a tackle. I'm hoping to reintroduce some of those big shots," she said.

"I've probably put a bit of weight on, so [have] a bit more physicality when carrying the ball and little bit less speed.

"Obviously my injury happened in a tackle, but I think my love for tackling outweighs the fear of it happening again. So I'm sure I'll be getting stuck in and get in and amongst it."

Davies will be trying to ignore the fears and "soak in the atmosphere" but also acknowledges that the fears of another injury may never disappear.

"It was a traumatic experience. I've spoken to therapists around it. I returned to the pitch where it happened, and it really affected me mentally," said Davies.

"So speaking to a therapist and accepting that it was quite a significant trauma in my life. I'm not saying it's something I will just get over.

"I'm already having those thoughts about Saturday now of 'what if it happens again?'.

"But I think if I reflect, I've done everything right to this point. My rehab, I've been extremely strict on.

"But I've allowed myself to feel the bad things which was really important for me, but then make sure I don't dwell on it."