Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Cardiff's British and Irish Lions number eight Taulupe Faletau won his 100th Wales cap against France in the final round of the 2023 Six Nations

European Challenge Cup: Cardiff Rugby v Sale Sharks Venue: Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 1 April Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live audio and text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Match report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Cardiff welcome back Wales internationals Josh Adams, Taulupe Faletau and Tomos Williams to face Sale in the last 16 of the Challenge Cup.

Fly-half Jarrod Evans and lock Lopeti Timani complete five personnel changes.

England internationals Manu Tuilagi and Ben Curry return to the Sharks line-up after Six Nations duty, while number eight Dan du Preez and hooker Akker van der Merwe start after injury.

Scrum-half Fergus Warr and prop Nick Shonert also come into the line-up.

Sale's other change from a 36-18 Premiership defeat at London Irish sees Jean-Luc du Preez switch from back-row to lock to fill the gap left by Cobus Wiese's season-ending knee injury.

Cardiff also make two positional switches from last week's 30-34 United Rugby Championship win at Zebre.

Rhys Priestland moves from outside-half to full-back, making way for Evans to partner returning Wales scrum-half Williams.

Wing Adams, who has nine tries in his last eight Cardiff outings, is the only other change to the back division.

Timani's return to the second row of the scrum sees captain Josh Turnbull move to a back row which includes Faletau fresh from reaching his Wales century during the Six Nations.

Seven internationals are named on the bench, with Wales prop Dillon Lewis making a return to the matchday squad.

Both sides are two-time winners of the competition and Cardiff were the top try-scorers with 23 in the Challenge Cup pool stage winning three games from four.

Sale dropped into the Challenge Cup having suffered three straight defeats after winning their opening match in the Champions Cup pool stage.

The match at the Arms Park will be the first time Cardiff have played since the passing of their life president, and long serving chairman and benefactor, Peter Thomas.

A minute's silence will be followed by a minute's applause.

Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young said: "We are all devastated by the loss of Peter, who did so much for the club and touched the lives of so many of us privileged to be involved. He has been the driving force behind Cardiff and it is going to be an incredibly emotional occasion come Saturday.

"We are all determined to do Peter proud and we have an opportunity to do that on Saturday with many of his family in attendance.

"He loved these big European occasions and Saturday night is no different against a top class Sale Sharks side, who are going really well in the English Premiership.

"They're a team full of size, power and physicality up front and we to have to match them on the gainline. We need to create our own tempo and our own intensity because a slow game will suit Sale far more than us."

Cardiff: Rhys Priestland; Owen Lane, Mason Grady, Max Llewellyn, Josh Adams; Jarrod Evans, Tomos Williams; Corey Domachowski, Liam Belcher, Keiron Assiratti, Lopeti Timani, Teddy Williams, Josh Turnbull (capt.), James Botham, Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: Kristian Dacey, Rhys Carré, Dillon Lewis, Seb Davies, Thomas Young, James Ratti, Lloyd Williams, Ben Thomas

Sale: Joe Carpenter; Thomas Roebuck, Robert du Preez, Manu Tuilagi, Tom O'Flaherty; George Ford, Fergus Warr; Bevan Rodd, Akker van der Merwe, Nick Schonert, Jean-Luc du Preez, Jonny Hill, Jono Ross, Ben Curry (capt), Dan du Preez.

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Simon McIntyre, Coenie Oosthuizen, Josh Beaumont, Sam Dugdale, Raffi Quirke, Sam James, Arron Reed,

Referee: Luc Ramos (France)

Assistant referees: Evan Urruzmendi & Kevin Bralley (France)

TMO: Patrick Dellac (France)